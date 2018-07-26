Results: Summit Trail Running Series Horseshoe Gulch 6K/14K
July 26, 2018
Summit Trail Running Series
Race No. 4: Horseshoe Gulch
Age-group winners
Name time age
Short course
Girls 10-12
Ella Hagen 00:40:05 11
Girls 13-17
Hope Stark 32:45 14
Women 18-29
Katie Rainsberger 30:37 19
Women 30-39
Jenny Wong 39:12 37
Women 40-49
Kim Benedict 38:46 46
Women 50-59
Eva Hagen 33:28 50
Women 60+
Sharon Crawford 01:01:54 73
Boys 10-12
Will Bentley 37:23 11
Boys 13-17
Ryan Montera 28:37 15
Men 18-29
Luc Hagen 27:23 20
Men 30-39
Chris Blackwell 35:08 36
Men 40-49
James Dean 31:52 48
Men 50-59
Bob Cottrell 38:31 58
Men 60+
Elliott Henry 41:45 72
Long course
Girls 13-17
Grace Staberg 01:22:47 17
Women 18-29
Kelly Abdelnour 01:40:04 29
Women 30-39
Jaime Falcon 01:18:20 39
Women 40-49
Kim Eytel 01:20:05 49
Women 50-59
Lori Hawkins 01:58:54 57
Boys 13-17
Samuel Burke 01:13:40 15
Men 18-29
Ryan Robinson 00:57:39 21
Men 30-39
Galen Reynolds 01:07:57 33
Men 40-49
Mark Hurlbert 01:16:24 49
Men 50-59
Michael Hagen 01:09:15 55
Men 60+
John Swartz 01:24:14 70
The sole competitor in the men's 18-29 age-group division, 20-year-old Luc Hagen, posted the fastest time of any of the 111 runners who took to the 6-kilometer short course at Wednesday evening's Summit Trail Running Series Horseshoe Gulch event.
On the 4.17-mile course that covered segments of Horseshoe Gulch, Blair Witch and trails outside of Breckenridge, Hagen finished in 27 minutes and 23 seconds. It was a mark more than a minute faster than second-place overall finisher, 15-year-old Ryan Montera (28:37).
Montera's time was good enough to top the 27-runner boys 13-17 age-group division, edging second-place finisher Zac Witman, 17, by just 13 seconds (28:50).
That division saw the most participants of any of the 6-kilometer short course or 14-kilometer long course divisional races on Wednesday night. The 13-17 age-group on the girls side saw the most female competitors, with 14-year-old Hope Stark running away from the 22-girl field by nearly two minutes. Stark's time of 32:45 bested the second-place divisional time of 16-year-old Marina Middleton (34:28).
The overall female winner on Wednesday's short course was 19-year-old Katie Rainsberger. In the nine-runner divisional race, Rainsberger's time of 30:37 was almost three minutes faster than her nearest age-group competitor, second-place finisher and 20-year-old Kayla Wiltala (33:46).
The 14-kilometer long course — the longest course yet this summer for the Summit Trail Running Series — required competitors to traverse 8.8 miles on the same trails as the short course, but with additional jaunts onto segments of the Hay and Red trails and Keystone Ranch Road.
Thirty total runners competed on the long course, with 21-year-old Ryan Robinson posting not only the best time of 57:39, but also the only time under the hour-mark. Robinson was followed-up in the men's 18-29 age-group division by overall second-place finisher Brian Marshall, 22, who ran to a time of 01:01:26.
The fastest women's time on Wednesday's short course was by 39-year-old Jaime Falcon. Falcon's time of 01:18:20 won the 30-39 age-group division by an astounding 14-and-a-half minutes.
The next event in this summer's Summit Trail Running Series will be the Gold Run Trailhead 7K and 11K on Aug. 8 before the series concludes with the Carter Park 8K and 14K on Aug. 15.
