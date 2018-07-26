Results: Summit Trail Running Series Horseshoe Gulch 6K/14K

The sole competitor in the men's 18-29 age-group division, 20-year-old Luc Hagen, posted the fastest time of any of the 111 runners who took to the 6-kilometer short course at Wednesday evening's Summit Trail Running Series Horseshoe Gulch event.

On the 4.17-mile course that covered segments of Horseshoe Gulch, Blair Witch and trails outside of Breckenridge, Hagen finished in 27 minutes and 23 seconds. It was a mark more than a minute faster than second-place overall finisher, 15-year-old Ryan Montera (28:37).

Montera's time was good enough to top the 27-runner boys 13-17 age-group division, edging second-place finisher Zac Witman, 17, by just 13 seconds (28:50).

That division saw the most participants of any of the 6-kilometer short course or 14-kilometer long course divisional races on Wednesday night. The 13-17 age-group on the girls side saw the most female competitors, with 14-year-old Hope Stark running away from the 22-girl field by nearly two minutes. Stark's time of 32:45 bested the second-place divisional time of 16-year-old Marina Middleton (34:28).

The overall female winner on Wednesday's short course was 19-year-old Katie Rainsberger. In the nine-runner divisional race, Rainsberger's time of 30:37 was almost three minutes faster than her nearest age-group competitor, second-place finisher and 20-year-old Kayla Wiltala (33:46).

The 14-kilometer long course — the longest course yet this summer for the Summit Trail Running Series — required competitors to traverse 8.8 miles on the same trails as the short course, but with additional jaunts onto segments of the Hay and Red trails and Keystone Ranch Road.

Recommended Stories For You

Thirty total runners competed on the long course, with 21-year-old Ryan Robinson posting not only the best time of 57:39, but also the only time under the hour-mark. Robinson was followed-up in the men's 18-29 age-group division by overall second-place finisher Brian Marshall, 22, who ran to a time of 01:01:26.

The fastest women's time on Wednesday's short course was by 39-year-old Jaime Falcon. Falcon's time of 01:18:20 won the 30-39 age-group division by an astounding 14-and-a-half minutes.

The next event in this summer's Summit Trail Running Series will be the Gold Run Trailhead 7K and 11K on Aug. 8 before the series concludes with the Carter Park 8K and 14K on Aug. 15.