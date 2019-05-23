Run The Rockies route altered due to lingering avalanche debris

The route for the June 1 Run The Rockies race event will be different this year due to lingering avalanche debris in Ten Mile Canyon.

Historically, the Run The Rockies 10K and Half Marathon took a downhill course from Copper Mountain through Ten Mile Canyon on the Summit County Recreational Path, with both races eventually ending on Frisco’s Main Street. In a press release Thursday, Frisco spokeswoman Vanessa Agee said this winter’s avalanche debris and the related conditions have made that route impossible.

Instead, this year’s race route will start south of Frisco at the Gold Hill trailhead. Both the half-marathon and 10K race routes will then continue north, turning west and south and hugging southeast of the Peninsula Recreation Area before the 10K route veers left toward Copper Mountain at a Y in the race route. The 10K route will then continue through the tunnel and run south of Peak One Drive. Meeting back up with Main Street, 10K runners will take a hard right for a final stretch through Frisco’s downtown to the finish line at the Frisco Historic Park — the same finish location as previous years. The distance of the 2019 10K course is 6.6 miles.

The half-marathon route will diverge from the 10K route at that Y near Highway 9, south of the Peninsula Recreation Area. From there, half-marathon runners will run toward the Frisco Adventure Park and continue on the recreation path through the Water Dance neighborhood, the Frisco Bay Marina and, eventually, Summit Middle School. Half-marathon runners will then turn around at the race’s third aid station, which will be located at the 7.2-mile mark of the race at Lakepoint Circle, between North Summit Boulevard and Dillon Reservoir. After turning around, runners will retrace their steps all the way back to the Y at the south of the Peninsula Recreation Area, where they will take a hard right and follow the same path the 10K runners veered off on earlier, all the way to the finish line at the Frisco Historic Park. The distance of this year’s half-marathon course is 13.7 miles.

“It’s hard to find a boring run or bike ride in Frisco, and we really focus on making sure that any of our races is one of the most beautiful that you will ever participate in,” Sara Skinner, the town’s recreation programs coordinator, said in a statement. “This year’s Run the Rockies course had to change due to avalanche debris on the recpath, and we were fortunate to have great partners like Summit County government and the Forest Service who support our efforts to make this a memorable race for everyone and who helped us plan a course that was worthy of our 43-year-old tradition.”

Also this year, all half-marathon and 10K racers will be required to take shuttle buses to the start of the race, as there is no parking for runners at the Gold Hill trailhead. Buses will leave the Frisco Town Hall starting at 6:45 a.m. with the last bus departing at 8 a.m. The town is advising half-marathon runners to load a shuttle bus by 7:30 a.m. There also won’t be transportation from the finish line on Main Street back to the start at the Gold Hill trailhead at the conclusion of the race.

This year, the cost of entry for the half-marathon is $70 and the 10K is $45, if booked through May 31. Beginning at noon on May 31, registration will increase to $80 for the half-marathon and $55 for the 10K. Youth runners aged 17 and under will receive a $10 discount on the race fees.

The 10K will start at 8:30 a.m., while the half marathon will start at 8 a.m. Noon is the cutoff time for both races.

For more information and to register, visit TownOfFrisco.com/Play/Run-The-Rockies-Road-Race.

Bacon Burner 5K

On Saturday, June 15, the town’s 26th Colorado BBQ Challenge will commence with the Bacon Burner 6K.

This 3.8 mile out-and-back run will take place on the paved Frisco recpath. All racers will receive commemorative Bacon Burner apparel, and all registrants 21 and older will also get a beer ticket to redeem at the Colorado BBQ Challenge.

“This race is open to 500 racers and fills quickly because of a well-stocked bacon aid station,” Agee said in a press release, “some great costumes and the opportunity to run off the best BBQ you will have this year.”

The race’s $35 early registration will be open until June 14 at noon, and day-of registration is $45. Youth 17 and under will receive a $10 discount on the race fees.

Kids Series

The fifth annual Frisco Mountain Goat Kids’ Trail Running Series will be held on June 18, July 2, July 16 and July 30 — at 5:45 p.m. each Tuesday.

The series features three race courses of varying distances for kids from those as young as just learning to walk to 15-year-olds. Registration is $15 per race, until 2 p.m. on the day of the race or $45 for the entire series. Day-of registration at the Adventure Park Day Lodge starts at 4:30 p.m. each Tuesday and is $20 per race. Adults may race for free with their kids.

Frisco Triathlon

The sixth annual Frisco Triathlon will be on Saturday, July 13.

The town’s unique triathlon event features a 3K stand-up paddleboard leg, a 12K mountain bike leg and a 5K trail run. The race, which has become a favorite because of the unique combination of disciplines, sold out earlier this year.

Run the Rockies trail run

The Run The Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The race will lead runners through the Frisco Peninsula on trails with views of Dillon Reservoir, the Gore Range and the Ten Mile Range.

Half-marathon registration through June 30 costs $60. Then, through Aug. 9 at noon, registration is $70. And day-of registration is $80.

Registration for the 10K through June 30 is $40, through Aug. 9 at noon is $45 and day-of registration is $55. Youth runners ages 17 and under will receive a $10 discount on race fees.