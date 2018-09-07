Seniors lead Summit High soccer to first win of season; Tigers golf posts best score of season at Steamboat

Led by a trio of senior leaders who created and finished chances on the offensive end, the Summit Tigers varsity boys soccer team won their first game of the season on Thursday, 2-0 over Salida in their home opener.

The Tigers eased into control of the action thanks to the strong midfield combination of senior forward Farid Infante and senior midfielder Evan Wolfson. Tigers head coach Tommy Gogolen said Summit controlled the possession over the first 40 minutes by a 60-to-40 percentage versus the Spartans. The coach was proud of his team's ability to capitalize on its game plan for possession and patience, eventually breaking through with fewer than 10 minutes remaining in the half in the 32nd minute.

Infante assisted on that first goal, which Wolfson scored after collecting a pass through a Salida defender's legs. Working against a defender trailing him on the play, Wolfson one-timed it into the back for the 1-0 lead.

"Farid and Evan combined really well together, it was really fun to watch," Gogolen said. "They were really in-sync last night. The first goal was just outside the top of the 18. Farid, he had the defense in front of him, with not too many options to go forward. He was extremely clever on the opportunity to pass the ball through the defender's legs."

Salida remained resilient in the back through the first and second halves, as Gogolen said his team had the opportunity to play impatient at times due to the Spartans defensive cohesiveness. But they stuck to the game plan, and eight minutes into the second half the exclamation point on their offensive performance came via a practiced set piece.

On that play in the 48th minute, Infante boomed a corner kick into the Salida box, where Tigers senior center back Peter Haynes redirected it into the back of the net for the eventual 2-0 final score.

"Just from a coaching standpoint, it's fun to watch when the boys execute what we've been practicing and we've been practicing set pieces all week," Gogolen said. "We called out a certain play for a certain player, and Peter Haynes put a perfect header right past the goalie, near post."

On the season, Wolfson has two goals for the Tigers while Infante has one goal and three assists. Moving forward, after season-opening nerves during their loss last week down at Delta, Gogolen said he'd like to see his squad continue to play "more free," while closing out games better. The Tigers are next in action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Battle Mountain. They'll return home next Saturday for an 11 a.m. match versus Palisade.

Golf

The Summit Tigers varsity golf team continues to trend in the right direction with its season-best showing at the Haymaker Golf Club in Steamboat Springs on Thursday, finishing in fifth-place out of 13 teams.

Counting their top-three individual scores, the Tigers shot a 239, which is eight strokes lower than their previous season-best outing at Rifle Creek last week, a meet where they placed second as a team.

Sophomore Ryley Cibula led the way for the Tigers, securing Summit its first sub-80 individual score of the season, a 78. The score was 18th best of the 80 golfers who took to the 18-hole course on Thursday.

The Tigers' other top-two scores on Thursday came from Tyler Nakos (80, 21st place) and Noah Begely (81, 25th place). Though their scores weren't officially counted for the Tigers, Summit golfers Logan Pappas and Collin Moore shot an 83 and 84, respectively.

Aspen won the meet with a 213, followed by Montrose (218) Steamboat (220), Fruita Monument (238) and Summit (239).

The Tigers next play at Gunnison on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Volleyball

In their opening game of the 2018 season, the Summit High Tigers varsity volleyball team lost 3 sets to 0 on the road at Grand Junction on Thursday. The Tigers dropped all three sets, but improved their scoring in each from 14 in the first set, to 16 in the second set and finally 18 in the third.

The team is next in action opening up their home slate on Saturday at 1 p.m. versus Rifle.