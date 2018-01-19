Short, steep boot-pack between Jamie’s Face, Gentry trails highlights final Rando race of season

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Friday announced the course for Tuesday's sixth and final Rise and Shine Rando Ski Mountaineering race of the season, one that will incorporate 2,225-feet of total elevation gain.

At the 7 a.m. start, racers will begin from the ski area's base area and, instead of skinning up the beginner Wrangler trail like races past, skiers will ascend up the beginner Sundance trail to the Black Mountain Lodge.

From here, skiers will traverse up and across the mountain to the top of the Pallavicini Lift. Skiers will transition here and then skate ski to the top of the intermediate West Wall trail before descending to meet up with the intermediate Dercum's Gulch trail and back over to the bottom of the Lenawee Mountain Lift.

Here skiers will transition back to skins to climb through Mountain Goat Alley to what will be a first for the Rando series: A steep but short boot-pack between the intermediate Jamie's Face and Gentry trails.

Once back on flatter terrain, competitors will transition to skis again to contour through the King Cornice zone of the ski area to attain the ridgeline. And once racers are up on the ridge, they will further climb the intermediate Cornice Run trail to patrol headquarters for an inside finish.

Dynafit will be at Tuesday's race with demo race skis, boots and several touring setups for beginners. Race admission is $25.

Rory Kelly and Eva Hagen won the most recent Rando race on Jan. 10 It was the third victory in four races for each after they were unseated by Rise and Shine Rando race newcomers at the Dec. 19 race.

Kelly completed the Jan. 10 course in 49 minutes and 46 seconds while Hagen was the top female finisher with a time of 56 minutes and 17 seconds, as the near-6 minute margin was her biggest win of the season.