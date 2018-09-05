Ahn retires from skating
MOSCOW — Olympic speedskating great Viktor Ahn is retiring from the sport.
The South Korean-born Russian short-track speedskater, who is 32 years old, is the most decorated athlete in his sport in Olympic history.
Ahn won three gold medals while competing for South Korea in 2006 as Ahn Hyun-soo. He then won three more in 2014 for Russia as Viktor Ahn after switching allegiance following conflicts with the South Korean coaching staff.
Ahn was excluded from the Pyeongchang Olympics in February after the International Olympic Committee refused to invite him. With the Russian team banned for widespread doping, the IOC said it couldn't be sure he was clean.
