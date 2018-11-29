Sierra Anderson, Rory Kelly win Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Rando races

Summit County local Sierra Anderson won the first timed-race of the ski mountaineering season at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Tuesday, while Rory Kelly of Boulder won the men's race to continue his winning ways from last year.

At the second Rise and Shine Rando Series event of the season, Anderson finished the course in 46 minutes and 56 seconds, ahead of second-place finisher and fellow Summit County local Jaime Brede (47:12). Eva Hagen of Breckenridge rounded out the top three with a time of 47:35, as 19 women competed on Tuesday morning. Summit High School junior running star Grace Staberg was another standout on Tuesday, finishing in fourth place with a time of 49:15.

In the men's race, Kelly was more than a minute and a half faster than second-place finisher Peter Innes (39:15), while Logan Greydanus took third place with a time of 39:40. Summit High School junior Max Bonenbger also put together a great race in the 69-skier men's field, taking ninth place with a time of 43:21.

Tuesday's course required skiers to ascend approximately 2,300 feet of elevation gain. The race started with a skin uphill from Mountain Goat Plaza up High Noon and around the flag at Black Mountain Lodge, before skiing down Ramrod to the plaza. From Mountain Goat Plaza, the competitors ascended High Noon past the mid-mountain Black Mountain Lodge before ascending Dercum's Gulch to Grizzly Road. Then, at the top of the Pallavicini Lift, skiers continued above tree line up Cornice Run to the ski area's patrol headquarters for a finish inside the Snow Plume Refuge.

The third of five Rando races this season is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 7 a.m. For more information, go to ArapahoeBasin.com/event/rise-and-shine-rando-3