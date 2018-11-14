Silverthorne Elks Lodge to host fundraiser for youth snowshoer’s world title trip to Italy

After Summit High School junior Jeremiah Vaille earned a spot to this coming January's World Snowshoe Championships in Italy via his age-group win at last winter's National Snowshoe Championships in Vermont, the Summit County Elks Lodge in Silverthorne will host a fundraiser on Friday to help support his travel expenses.

Friday's fundraiser dinner for Vaille's trip will take place from 6–9 p.m., serving an all-you-can eat Italian dinner for $15. There is also a crowd-sourced fundraising page set up for Vaille at GoFundMe.com/world-snowshoe-competition-in-italy.

The 2019 World Snowshoe Championships will be hosted by La Ciaspolada in Val di Non, Italy, on Jan. 5, 2019. The World Snowshoe Championship will be the featured event of the 46th annual La Ciaspolada — the world's largest snowshoe event, with thousands of runners and hikers. The 7-kilometer course starts with a view of the Unesco heritage Brenta Dolomites and follows an airy, gently undulating plateau that features the Maddalene mountains in the background.