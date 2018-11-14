Silverthorne Elks Lodge to host fundraiser for youth snowshoer’s world title trip to Italy
November 14, 2018
After Summit High School junior Jeremiah Vaille earned a spot to this coming January's World Snowshoe Championships in Italy via his age-group win at last winter's National Snowshoe Championships in Vermont, the Summit County Elks Lodge in Silverthorne will host a fundraiser on Friday to help support his travel expenses.
Friday's fundraiser dinner for Vaille's trip will take place from 6–9 p.m., serving an all-you-can eat Italian dinner for $15. There is also a crowd-sourced fundraising page set up for Vaille at GoFundMe.com/world-snowshoe-competition-in-italy.
The 2019 World Snowshoe Championships will be hosted by La Ciaspolada in Val di Non, Italy, on Jan. 5, 2019. The World Snowshoe Championship will be the featured event of the 46th annual La Ciaspolada — the world's largest snowshoe event, with thousands of runners and hikers. The 7-kilometer course starts with a view of the Unesco heritage Brenta Dolomites and follows an airy, gently undulating plateau that features the Maddalene mountains in the background.
Trending In: Sports
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum
- Lindsey Vonn all set to charge after ski racing’s hallowed wins mark
- Powder, TRANSWORLD SNOWBOARDING award shows return to Riverwalk Center Dec. 13, 14
- ‘Bring the stoke!’: OpenSnow’s Joel Gratz energizes locals for winter at Breckenridge speech
- Copper Mountain changes opening day to Nov. 18, Woodward bash still on for Nov. 12
Trending Sitewide
- Bell tolls for Breckenridge trail troll as town council votes to remove controversial art piece
- Danish artist Thomas Dambo wants to save Breckenridge’s embattled trail troll
- In Summit County, government action on short-term rentals leads to new business
- Colorado marijuana study finds positives for law enforcement, usage significantly up