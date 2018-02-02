Summit Briefs: CPW says wildlife-vehicle collisions down 90-percent with overpass system

Snowshoe for the Cure breast cancer event March 3 in Frisco

The town of Frisco anticipates more than 1,000 snowshoers from around the country will converge on the Frisco Nordic Center on March 3 for the 2018 Susan G. Komen Colorado Snowshoe for the Cure.

The event enables individuals to connect their philanthropic spirit with their love for Colorado's majestic beauty as participants — many clad in pink tutus — stomp their way through a 3K or 5K course. The family-friendly event also features activities and a snowshoe trail for children.

This year, the town says programming will include a speech from 40-year breast cancer survivor Sharon Sibr. Sibr was diagnosed with the disease at a time when the survival rate was 75 percent and radical mastectomies were still commonplace. A longtime Snowshoe for the Cure participant, Sibr makes the annual trek from La Grange, Illinois, to support Komen Colorado. The event's closing celebration will also feature awards, a costume contest and dancing.

Seventy-five percent of the funds raised at the event stay in Colorado to help underserved women in Komen Colorado's 22-county service area receive mammograms, diagnostic testing, treatment and education. The remaining 25 percent of funds are invested in national breast cancer research.

"The town of Frisco is very proud to have played a role in raising over 1 million dollars through this event. But at the end of the day, our role is very small compared to the thousands of snowshoers who have committed to participating in this event over the years. Along with Komen, we've recommitted ourselves to upping the fun factor this year, and we're looking forward to welcoming folks to the Frisco Nordic Center for a beautiful day of celebrating and snowshoeing," stated Vanessa Agee, town of Frisco director of marketing and communications.

Registration is now open online at Colorado.Info-Komen.org. Registration is $45 in advance for adults and $30 for kids ages 6-17 with a registered adult. Registration goes up to $50 for adults and $35 for kids on March 2. With registration, participants receive: a packet pick-up party with drinks and appetizers hosted by the Town of Frisco on Friday, March 2; demo Tubbs snowshoes (while supplies last); a goody bag; prizes from sponsors and partners; and a post-event celebration with entertainment and sponsor booths.

Wildlife-vehicle collisions down 90 percent with overpass system

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Wednesday that the wildlife overpass and underpass system on state Highway 9 between Green Mountain Reservoir and Kremmling has reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions by 90 percent since phase one construction commenced.

CPW added that the wildlife overpass/underpass — the first of its kind in Colorado — is allowing thousands of animals to safely cross the busy highway.

Minturn's Weston Snowboard launches public lands campaign

Minturn-based splitboard snowboard company Weston Snowboard has launched Freedom of the Forest, a new campaign in partnership with the National Forest Foundation that is designed to support public lands and raise funding for national forests.

Freedom of the Forest launched at last weekend's Outdoor Retailer expo at the Denver Civic Center. And from Feb. 9 through April, the company will tour the campaign to locations across the western U.S. using Weston's mobile tiny home.

Weston is joined in Freedom of the Forest by Big Agnes, Black Diamond, Breckenridge Distillery, Crazy Mountain, Grass Sticks, Phunkshun, Rocky Mountain Underground, Thule, Vans and Zeal Optics.

The National Forest Foundation is the primary nonprofit partner for the U.S. Forest Service. For the foundation, Weston has developed a custom version of its best-selling Backwoods splitboard, adorned with a golden Grizzly Bear and the words, "Freedom of the Forest." Ten percent of sales of the custom board will be donated to the National Forest Foundation.

"For the last year we at Weston Snowboards have watched tragedies befall our national forests, parks and monuments — from wildfires, to trail closures and park closures," Mason Davey, the company's co-owner, said in a press release. "These are the places that we play, where we snowboard and where we go to find our little bit of peace and freedom.

"The root cause of these tragedies is that the U.S. Forest Service is underfunded to continue to preserve our lands," he continued. "The Forest Service doesn't have the necessary funds to build and maintain trails, remove garbage to keep our trails and watershed clean or to mitigate wildfires. This predicament inspired our team of four at Weston to see if we could do something bigger than our brand could imagine."

Each stop of the Freedom of the Forest tour will include National Forest Foundation speakers and presentations, drinks, a movie screening and raffle to raise funding. The tour has already visited Vail, Breckenridge and Boulder. Future stops include: Feb. 9-11 in Winter Park, Feb. 16-18 in Aspen, Feb. 23-25 in Steamboat, March 9-11 in Jackson Hole, March 16-18 in Seattle, April 6-8 in Lake Tahoe and at to-be-determined dates in Park City.

Briefs compiled by Antonio Olivero.