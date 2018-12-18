Snowsports museum kicks off ‘Through The Lens’ series with ‘Untold Post-War Tales of the 10th Mountain Division’

Cost: Tickets are sold out, but there is a waiting list. $15 for members, $20 for non-members.

The story of the missing months of the 10th Mountain Division following the end of World War II will be told today as the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum kicks off the new "Through the Lens" lecture series at the museum.

The program, "Untold Post-War Stories of the 10th Mountain Division," runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with beer, wine and appetizers served.

Tickets for the opening "Through the Lens" presentation were sold out as of Tuesday afternoon, though there was a waiting list. Tickets were initially price at $15 for museum members and $20 for non-members.

This particular episode of 10th Mountain history took place during May and June of 1945, with events that have not been completely documented, most probably because they took place following Germany's surrender to the Allies in May of 1945.

Covering Months in Question

Spurred on by the receipt of a manuscript forwarded to Vail local and professional skier Chris Anthony by retired Brigadier General of the Slovenian Mountain Troops Janez Kavar, Anthony realized that the soldiers had been deployed to the region between Italy and Yugoslavia to push Communist revolutionary leader Marshal Tito back into what is now Slovenia. Following this successful mission, the U.S. mountain troops celebrated with and organized the first post-war ski race on Mount Mangart.

Spurred on by this chain of events, Anthony set out on a quest to produce a documentary film around the post-war adventures of the Division. The project will cover the months in question and document the 10th's actions and the Mount Mangart race.

About Anthony

For more than 28 years, Anthony has traveled as a member of the Warren Miller film team and has freelanced several publications, co-authored a guidebook and produced several film projects including the acclaimed documentary on the 10th Mountain Division, "Climb to Glory." He was inducted into the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2018.