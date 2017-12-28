Snowy scampers: Pedal Power 5K, 10K snowshoe races ring in New Year; Dillon man takes second at season-opener

The Pazzo's/K.O. Eagle-Vail Holiday 5K/10K snowshoe race, the second race in this season's Pedal Power Snowshoe Adventure Series, will take place at the Eagle-Vail Golf Course & Pavilion Saturday at 10 a.m.

"Each year this race attracts some of our biggest numbers," said race organizer Bruce Kelly. "It's one of the original courses for the series and people just love the track. As always, the more people we get, the greater the benefit to the charities we work with in Lake and Eagle counties. That's been our mission all along to do anything we can to help."

Racers will meet prior to the start at the Eagle-Vail Pavilion located off of Highway 6 & 24 just west of Vail. Both the 5K and the 10K races will then start together from the same location before the 10K racers loop off onto additional terrain.

Each race traverses woodsy technical stretches of course with short, steep ups and fast downs through the trees flanking the EagleVail area. Racers will also pick up speed atop their snowshoes on open stretches on the course's flats.

Race 1 rewind: Dillon's Black takes second

In the Dec. 9 season opener to the race series, the Tennessee Pass Kickoff Classic 5-miler snowshoe at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center at Ski Cooper, Eric Black, 53, of Dillon finished in 47 minutes and 38 seconds behind men's champion Brian Smith, 42, of Gunnison.

Black edged Matt Johnson, 49, of Eagle by just 14 seconds while Leadville's Dan Lingerfield, 45, and Rick Gregory, 41, finished within the next minute, at 48:41 and 48:54 respectively.

High Country locals also took spots six through 10 respectively in the men's race: Adam Plummer, 47 of Vail (53:21), Richard Airey, 41, of Leadville (55:27), Chip Craft, 53, of Vail (1:00:58), Dawes Wilson, 64, of Vail (1:16:00), and Rob Eggebrecht, 47, of Avon (1:18:34).

Leadville Lisas go 1,3

Leadville's Lisa Isom ran away with the Dec. 9 women's championship, defeating her nearest competitor by more than seven minutes.

The 45-year-old coasted to a first-place finish in 48 minutes and 11 seconds, well ahead of Becky Howland, 42, of Vail's time of 55:45.

Howland did have to fend off third-place finisher Lisa Morton of Leadville, however, besting the 41-year-old by just a second.

Two Eagle residents, Sue Bardsley, 56, and Cindy Crawford, 51, rounded out the top five with times of 1:16:45 and 1:20:40 respectively.

Next up: Leadville

The winter race series will host its third event, the Aria Atheletic Club Winter Triathlon, on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at the CMC Timberline campus in Leadville. The race consists of a 5K snowshoe, a 10K snow-bike and an 8K skate-ski.