Special Olympics Colorado and Copper Mountain Resort celebrate 30th anniversary

The inspiring celebration of competition and sportsmanship that Copper Mountain Resort and Special Olympics Colorado hosted last weekend was three decades in the making.

The Feb. 24-25 Special Olympics Colorado Winter Games was the 30th anniversary of the event's partnership with Copper Mountain. And, by weekend's end, the more than 225 athletes, 150 family members and 75 Special Olympics coaches were treated to an Olympic celebration that was extraordinary in its own right.

For those three decades, Special Olympics Colorado has used the winter sports of Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing at Copper as a catalyst to promote health and education for the Special Olympics athletes while also fighting inactivity, injustice and intolerance.

And the Winter Games at Copper was just one of hundreds of competitions worldwide for the largest sports organization in the world, as the Special Olympics serves more than 4.2 million people with intellectual disabilities.

