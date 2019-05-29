Sportsmen’s Roundtable application deadline is Friday

Colorado Parks & Wildlife is currently looking to add six members to its statewide Sportsmen's Roundtable, a group that helps the agency by sharing information, discussing important topics and identifying emerging issues.

Courtesy Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications for the Colorado Sportsmen’s Roundtable through Friday at 5 p.m.

Sportsmen’s Roundtable membership is for a two-year term running from August 2019 through July 2021. CPW is currently looking to fill six positions located across all regions of the state.

The Sportsmen’s Roundtable is a statewide panel comprised of 16 or more members appointed by CPW and at least two delegates from each of four Sportsmen’s Regional Caucuses.

Roundtable members are tasked with sharing information with CPW on recreation and management issues that are relevant to hunters, anglers and trappers.

The statewide roundtable meets in person twice a year at locations around the state. Travel to meetings is at the member’s expense. Roundtable members also participate in conference calls every two to three months.

Additionally, members share their contact information on the CPW Roundtable webpage and are tasked with being available to sportsmen around the state to share and discuss information pertinent to the roundtable.

Four Sportsmen’s Regional Caucuses also hold meetings twice a year. Caucus meetings are open to all local hunters and anglers to discuss regional issues. Caucus delegates then share this information with the statewide roundtable. Caucus delegates are selected through a separate process determined by sportsmen who participate in the regional caucus meetings.

Visit CPW.State.CO.US for more information on the Sportsmen’s Roundtable and Sportsmen’s Caucuses.

To apply to the roundtable, visit CPW.State.CO.US/AboutUs/Pages/Roundtable.aspx.

CPW staff will make selections and notify you about whether or not you are selected.

For more information about the process, email Jody Kennedy at Jody.kennedy@state.co.us.