Sumit County Bike Guide: Spruce Creek Road (video)

SUMMIT COUNTY — If you've never seen Peak 10 in the summer, consider Spruce Creek Road your tour guide. This relatively flat stretch of double-track found near Breckenridge is a beginner-friendly introduction to mountain biking in the High Country. . The descents are rocky and roll-y, the uphills never too steep and the entire ride takes less than an hour as it cuts through lodgepole pine stands on Peak 10. But, don't hold the mellow factor against Spruce Creek Road — it's a favorite connector for Burro Trail, Spruce Creek Trail and the fabled Wheeler Trail.

Know before you go

This trail can be crowded with hikers and cyclists, especially on weekends. Expect people at blind corners and be prepared to ride slowly and yield frequently. Also be ready for motorized travel on the south end of the road near the Wheeler Trail junction. Although it looks dry in the middle of summer, this trail is heavily shaded and takes a while to lose winter snow. Avoid it in early summer after snowmelt. It is also best to wait a day after heavy rains.

Description

From the Spruce Creek Trailhead, pedal north toward Breckenridge Resort along the wide, well-worn double-track. The Spruce Creek Trail connector is on the right after about 500 yards.

Spruce Creek Road is flat for the first 1/4-mile before it begins a slow, bumpy descent to the Peak 9 base area. For beginners, take the right-hand track — it tends to be smoother and easier to see. Veterans and rock hunters should stick to the left-hand track.

Look for berms and other natural features in the middle section, followed by a thick yet rideable rock garden around 1 mile. The final mile of trail weaves and winds through pines before reaching the Burro Trail connector around 1.8 miles. From here, you can continue on the road as it descends north to connect with fire roads on Peak 9 for another 1-2 miles of riding. When finished, turn around and follow the road uphill to the trailhead for practice on rocky ascents.

Parking

Spruce Creek Road is accessible from the Spruce Creek Trailhead and the Peak 9 base area in Breckenridge.

For the trailhead, drive south through Breckenridge on Highway 9 past Boreas Pass Road (known as Broken Lance Drive to the west). Drive 2 miles south to Spruce Creek Road, found on the right-hand side of the road. This is the first turn after Goose Pasture Tarn in Blue River. Follow Spruce Creek Road through a left and a right switchback. Continue straight for a mile to the winter trailhead.

For the Peak 9 base area, drive south through Breckenridge past the City Market and gondola parking lots on Highway 9/Park Avenue until you reach Village Road. Turn right and follow the road about 1/4 mile to the large paved lot next to Beaver Run Resort. Access Spruce Creek Road via the Burro Trail, found a few hundred yards up the dirt fire road behind Beaver Run Resort.