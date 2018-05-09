Summit boys lacrosse, baseball seasons end with tough losses

The Summit High boys lacrosse and baseball teams each rounded out their seasons on Tuesday evening, dropping contests to Thompson Valley and Steamboat Springs, respectively.

The Tigers baseball squad lost both games of a season-ending doubleheader to the Sailors, 6-4 in the opener and 14-8 in the nightcap.

In the back-and-forth opener, Steamboat Springs used a three-run bottom of the sixth inning to take the fateful 6-4 lead after Summit scored two runs in the top-half of the sixth to stake a 4-3 lead. In that first game, Steamboat senior Quinton White fanned the Tigers six times before Sailors sophomore Ethan Johnson stemmed the tide against the Tigers' offense in the top of the sixth, recording the half-inning's final out before closing out the game in the top of the seventh.

In the nightcap, the Tigers again kept it close with the Sailors until the final inning. Steamboat registered six runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away from an 8-8 tie for a 14-8 win, highlighted by a two-run homer from Steamboat senior Theodore Hansen.

In the second game, the Tigers received an even offensive output with two RBIs each from sophomores Derek Michelson and Koa Rashidi and seniors Max Hess and Turner McDonald. The pitcher/shortstop McDonald finished his strong senior season with another 3-for-3 batting performance and two runs in four plate appearances.

The Tigers baseball team concluded the year with a 9-10 overall record and 5-7 record in Western Slope league play. They failed to qualify for the 4A state playoffs with an RPI that was 51st of 67 4A teams from across the state.

Boys lacrosse

The lacrosse team (8-7, 5-5 Western Slope) had a steep test in front of them in the opening round of the state playoffs against the No. 2 seed in the 4A classification, Thompson Valley. The Eagles out of Loveland entered the contest with only one loss on the season and a 15-1 record overall, including an undefeated 7-0 mark at home.

Thompson Valley also entered the playoffs with the best strength of schedule and overall RPI of all 34 4A teams in the state, ahead of the only team they lost to on the season, Dawson School.

The Eagles entered the game outscoring their opponents on the season 14.1 goals to 5.5 goals, and on their home turf they defeated the Tigers 21-1. Summit ended the season with the 15th best RPI of any team in the state, a spot ahead of High Country rival Vail Mountain, six spots ahead of Glenwood Springs and seven spots ahead of Eagle Valley.

The 15th-place RPI ranking was also a one-spot improvement over last year, as the Tigers finished the 2017 regular season with a 7-8 record and an RPI of 16.