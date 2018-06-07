Summit County Bike Trails: The Frisco Peninsula Trail System

One of the county’s most popular early-season mountain bike trail networks is the Frisco Peninsula. For many Summit County residents the peninsula trail system is the first place to go when the snow melts in the spring. Typically the first to thaw out, it's a great place to warm up for the season, get used to the altitude or just enjoy a trail quick trail ride next to Lake Dillon at any time during the summer. The network includes a number of short interconnected trails, so get out there and explore.

Know before you go

If the entrance gate is closed that usually means the area is too wet to ride. The trails are generally dry and ready to ride by mid-May. With a number of exposed sections due to tree removal, expect to be out in the sun. Don't forget the sunscreen. Swimming is not allowed in Lake Dillon.

Description

The trails pass through stands of lodgepole pie and offer views of Lake Dillon and the Tenmile Range. Mountain bikes may only be used on trails marked with a mountain bike symbol. If there is no sign, it is closed to that use. Additional trail information is also available in the free annual Explore Summit County Bike Guide.

Parking

The Frisco Peninsula is accessible from three primary locations all off of Highway 9. From Interstate 70 or Breckenridge, take Highway 9 to Frisco. The peninsula sits right outside of the town of Frisco on the way to Breckenridge. Riders can park at the Frisco Adventure Park, the peninsula day use area or the parking area on the road into the Frisco Adventure Center.

This story originally published May 2015, but has been updated for accuracy June 2018.