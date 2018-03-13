Summit County’s Amy Purdy wins snowboard cross silver at Paralympics

There’s more snowboard silver in these Summit County hills after all.

Less than a month after Silverthorne residents and good friends Red Gerard and Kyle Mack won gold and silver in snowboard slopestyle and big air respectively, fellow Silverthorne resident Amy Purdy made it three snowboard medals from the South Korea Olympic and Paralympic Games for Summit County.

The 38-year-old para-snowboarder Purdy is now a two-time Paralympic medalist after she finished in second place in the snowboard cross – lower limb 1 impaired race on Monday.

This year’s silver for Purdy follows up her bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Games where she took third in the debut snowboard cross competition at a Paralympics.

In 2014, Purdy took that bronze in the only Paralympic para-snowboard discipline: standing athletes.

This year, medals will be awarded to female paralympians across four para-snowboard cross disciplines: Snowboard cross — lower limb 1 impaired; Snowboard cross — lower limb 2 impaired; Banked slalom — lower limb 1 impaired and banked slalom lower limb 2 impaired.

For male paralympians, medals will be awarded for six para-snowboard disciplines: Snowboard cross — lower limb 1 impaired; Snowboard cross —lower limb 2 impaired; Banked slalom — lower limb 1 impaired; Banked slalom — lower limb 2 impaired; Banked slalom — upper limb impaired and Snowboard cross — upper limb impaired.

Purdy took the silver behind her American teammate and gold medalist Brenna Huckaby.

“Its still sinking in that I'm walking away with a silver!” Purdy wrote on her Instagram account today. “Yesterday was the first time I won qualifiers against our full field of women so that was a win in itself! Let alone making it to finals and racing for Gold!! The bottom line is you can't be afraid to fail. Just give your best and be blessed for the rest.”

Back-to-back for the unstoppable @AmyPurdyGurl! She’s taking home her second medal in snowboardcross at the #WinterOlympics! See how you can support athletes like Amy at https://t.co/rHhvULa2sZ. pic.twitter.com/JoxM8bmSkk — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) March 13, 2018

The Las Vegas-native Purdy began snowboarding at the age of 15 before she contracted bacterial meningitis four years later. As a result, both of her legs were amputated just below the knee. The impairment didn’t stop her snowboarding dreams, however, as she co-founded Adaptive Action Sports in 2005.

And in the lead up to this year’s games, Purdy also was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition that results in the breakdown of muscle tissue, in her arms. Purdy wrote on Instagram that she also suffered from brachial neuritis, which made her arms burn like fire. The condition caused numbness, weakness and muscle atrophy in her arms.

This second Olympic medal for Purdy comes after years of pushing for the inclusion of para-snowboarding in the Paralympics, a sport that saw a huge expansion in events from the 2014 to 2018 games.

“Although I didn't win Gold I am so proud for how far I have come,” Purdy wrote on her Instagram account on Monday. “… After an extra long 12 hour race day with many delays, snow conditions deteriorating & the startgate breaking I was able to stay relaxed and have fun through it all which was my #1 goal! If there is one thing adaptive athletes are good at its adapting! You never know what will come your way!”

Amy Purdy nearly died at age 19 — now she's winning medals at the #Paralympics #Pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/asVC1paZAZ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2018

In this year’s snowboard cross – lower limb 1 impaired competition on Monday, Purdy qualified in round one of qualification with the fastest time, of 1:09.64. Combining the two qualifying rounds, Purdy sat in second place behind France’s Cecile Hernandez entering the elimination medal rounds.

In the elimination medal rounds, Purdy took down Canada’s Michelle Salt in a one-on-one matchup while Huckaby pulled off the seed-line upset of the No. 1 qualifier Hernandez. The two Americans meet in the finals, with Huckaby edging Purdy in the one-on-one race.