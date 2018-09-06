Summit Endurance Academy to host slew of free ski mountaineering clinics, workouts

Beginning Sept. 14 and running through Nov. 21, Breckenridge's Summit Endurance Academy will host 10 clinics and 12 workouts across the county specifically geared toward helping locals improve their ski mountaineering skills.

Ski mountaineering — also known as "skimo" — is an activity that requires athletes to traverse mountainous terrain using equipment specially designed for walking or "skinning" uphill as well as skiing downhill.

"I don't know of any coaching program that's doing a free community seminar series like this for skimo," said Summit Endurance Academy coach, skimo athlete and Breckenridge resident Joe Howdyshell. "They might have a running group and some talks, but this has definitely never been done for the uphill-skiing community."

Howdyshell added that the skimo clinics and workouts are free and open to any and all ability levels and ages. Demo gear will be provided when necessary. Attendees are encouraged to bring proper running attire, ski poles and water from home.

"We don't care how fast or experienced you are as long as you are curious and engaged," Howdyshell said.

The clinics will cover how to transition, how to have good technique and how to maintain gear, among other topics. The workouts will consist of skimo education and guided-workout portions.

"Our main theme is that 'skinning isn't just walking on skis,' Howdyshell said. "We want to teach the technique, strength, training, and gear selection to make people have their best winter of adventures yet."

The schedule includes "Dryland" workouts from 6-7:30 a.m. on: Sept. 14, Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 5, Oct. 19, Oct. 23, Oct. 30., Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. There will be dryland workouts from 9-11:30 a.m. on: Oct. 14, Nov. 4, Nov. 18. And there will also be a dryland technique clinic that emphasizes "ski-imitation work" from 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 30.

For more information on the locations of all of these specific workouts, go to: http://www.summitenduranceacademy.com/events/.

On Oct. 1, SEA will host an "Intro to Skimo" event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Breckenridge Recreation Center. On Oct. 10, SEA will host an "Uphill Skiing Gear Clinic" from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Breck Rec Center. The following week — at the same time on Oct. 17 — there will be a "Transition Clinic" at the Breck Rec Center. The same clinic will occur at the same place and time on Nov. 7 and 21.

There is also an "Uphill Skiing Strength Clinic" scheduled for Nov. 14 from 6:30-8 p.m. at a yet-to-be determined location.

And on Oct. 24 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., SEA will host its 2018 Summit Skimo Kickoff at the Frisco Nordic Center.