Summit High baseball dominates doubleheader at Battle Mountain; Boys lacrosse loses senior night heartbreaker

The Summit High Tigers baseball team (9-6, 5-3 Western Slope) throttled the Battle Mountain Huskies Tuesday night, winning both games of a doubleheader by a combined score of 25-2

In the opener in Edwards, the Tigers received runs from nine different players while senior Max Hess threw five stellar shutout innings. Hess registered nine strikeouts in the effort as only two of the Huskies 18 batters reached base, both via walks. Hess also added an RBI and two runs, as the Tigers received multiple RBIs from freshman Cameron Kalaf, sophomore Koa Rashidi and senior Turner McDonald, who also stole two bases.

In the nightcap, the shortstop McDonald completed his day with another three RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs on 3-4 hitting. The freshman Kalaf (10 strikeouts) and junior James Falcone combined for a dozen strikeouts as Kalaf allowed the two runs on just two hits.

The Tigers are next in action Friday afternoon and evening with a doubleheader at Steamboat Springs (9-7, 4-6) before rounding out the regular season with a trip to Glenwood Springs for an afternoon doubleheader on Monday. The Tigers rank just ahead of Steamboat in the Western Slope standings, with a third-place league record of 5-3, behind first-place Palisade (14-5, 11-1) and Glenwood Springs (9-6, 6-2).

Boys lacrosse

The Summit High boys lacrosse team (8-6, 5-5 Western Slope) lost a one-goal Senior Night heartbreaker to Glenwood Springs Tuesday night, before losing a third-consecutive game Wednesday on the road at Battle Mountain to drop their 4A Western Slope league record to .500 on the year.

Summit junior Max Duxbury continued his scintillating late-season form against Glenwood Springs, finding the back of the net five times and converting more than a third of his 14 shots on goal. On the other side, Demons senior attack Zach Johnson score four times on nine shots on goal and added an assist to lead the Demons' offensive output, as Glenwood Springs scored nine times on 25 shots on net compared to the Tigers' eight conversions on 30 shots on net.

In net for the Tigers versus Glenwood Springs, Summit senior Sawyer March stopped 11 shots to the 10 saves of Glenwood Springs freshman goalie Peter Zimmer while senior defenseman Dylan Lane led the team with six ground balls. Summit senior attack/midfielder Vale Hildebrand added a goal and two assists.

On Wednesday night, Battle Mountain (11-2) pushed their league record to 9-0 with the 16-5 win over the Tigers, which dropped Summit to third place in the six-team 4A Western Slope standings, behind Battle Mountain and Steamboat Springs (10-3, 7-1). With the regular season over, the preliminary round of the state playoffs is scheduled for May 10.

Girls soccer

The Summit High girls soccer team (5-9, 3-8) suffered a tough loss on Tuesday on the road at Glenwood Springs, relenting seven second half goals in a 10-1 loss. The Tigers' Thursday afternoon final game of the regular season at home versus Eagle Valley was postponed due to weather.