Summit High basketball teams say goodbye at Senior Night ceremonies

It was an emotional senior night double-header last week for the Summit High boys and girls basketball teams, as the Tigers program said goodbye to four boys seniors and five girls seniors.

Though girls coach Kayle Walker Burns' team lost 52-38 to the powerhouse 19-1 Rifle Bears, the Tigers proved their mettle in the second half.

Walker Burns said her team came out timid against the favorites, but once they became focused on the game, hot shooting and team defense kick-started a second half comeback.

For Walker Burns, this 2017-18 team and its seniors will always have a special spot in her heart, though their record currently sits at 5-17 — their same record as last year. The group has stuck with the head coach since her first year, which was also their freshmen year.

"It's special to be with them on their entire journey," she said.

This year's Tigers seniors include co-captains in guard-forward Kassidy Pothier and guard Haleigh Lecklitner. The other trio of seniors include guards Shannon Hogeman and Cassidy Bargell and guard-forward Brooke Tomlinson.

The Tigers will lose much of their trademark athleticism and grit when this senior five departs, but the prospects for the program will remain high in the coming years. Sophomore starting guard Nicole Kimball is the team's leading score this year, at 10.7 points per game. Two other sophomores, Anna Tomlinson and Abby Daughtery, have also played crucial roles for the Tigers this season, each averaging double-digit minutes played.

The Tigers next game is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Steamboat Springs.

Boys Basketball

Coach Jordan Buller's Tigers honored four seniors during last week's senior night festivities. The group included co-captains in point guard Dimitri Preciado and guard Turner McDonald as well as shooting guard Jocsan Valedez and Mario Ramirez.

The Tigers defeated Rifle thanks to red-hot offensive quarters to begin and end the game. Summit scored 29 combined points in the first and fourth quarters, holding Rifle to just 14 second half points to pull away for the 46-39 win.

McDonald and Preciado have been vital offensive players for Summit this year, as each is averaging 19.4 and 11.0 points per game on the season respectively. Preciado has also been the team's dominant presence on the glass, snagging 6.9 boards per game while also contributing team-highs in assists per game (6.2) and steals per game (3.2).

The Tigers currently have a record of 10-12 on the season, a stark improvement from last year's 8-15 record. The Tigers also head up to Steamboat Springs on Thursday for their next contest.