Summit High boys sports roundup, March 23-30

Both the Summit High Tigers boys lacrosse and baseball teams will be in action Saturday, with the lacrosse team returning home for a noon contest and the Tigers baseball squad heading out to Rifle for a double-header.

Baseball

The Tigers baseball team will be looking to bounce back from their 15-5 loss on Thursday to Denver's Colorado Academy, which dropped their record to 4-3 on the season. The Bears enter the Saturday doubleheader winners of their last three games, including tallying a combined 42 runs in a March 17 doubleheader versus Battle Mountain. The Bears followed that game up with a 4-0 shutout win on Thursday at home versus Coal Ridge.

The Tigers and Bears have yet to play any common opponents on the young season, but the Tigers shouldn't be at a shortage for offensive output on Saturday, as Summit is averaging double-digit runs-per-game on the season while registering a team on-base percentage of .498. The Tigers have amassed those 72 runs on just 68 hits. Speed and opportunistic baserunning have also been a key to the Tigers success, as the Tigers have registered 10 doubles, four triples and 40 stolen bases on the season.

To start his senior campaign, the Tiger's Turner McDonald has filled up the scorecard for Summit. On the season, the shortstop has batted over .500 in six games, including a three-for-three batting performance in the Tigers March 13 win over Winter Park where McDonald was just a home run shy of the cycle. McDonald has registered a run in all but one game this season, and also has stolen multiple bases in each of the Tigers last four games. McDonald has also pitched a total of six innings on the season for the Tigers, his record 1-0 with a 4.67 ERA.

McDonald is one of eight Tiger players who have hit above .300 on the season, with at least 24 plate appearances. He's also one of six Tigers with six-or-more RBIs on the season, leading a group that includes fellow seniors in second baseman Max Hess and utility fielder Ben Olsen and Tiger underclassmen in utility fielder Sam Pothier, a freshman, and third baseman Will Drewes, a sophomore.

Recommended Stories For You

The Tigers first home game of the season is scheduled for Tuesday, May 1.

Boy's Track and field

The Summit Tigers boys track-and-field team won't compete this weekend, their next meet over in Gypsum at the Saturday, April 7, Eagle Valley Invitational.

The Tigers did not place at their most recent event, last week's Runners Roost of Fort Collins Invitational. But at their debut meet of the season, the March 16 Rifle Invitational in Rifle, the Tigers placed 15th of 22 teams.

At the Rifle Invitational, sophomore sprinter Demary Frater had the best day of any Tiger, finishing in fifth place of 57 sprinters in the 200 meters and earning three points for his team.

Frater also ran to a top-10 finish in the 100 meters, though only the top eight finishers earned points for their respective teams.

Summit junior sprinter Lorenzo Lucia was also a standout sprinter for the Tigers at the event, finishing in 12th place in the 100 meters and 11th in the 400 meters.

In the distance running events, Summit freshman Sam Burke finished in 13th place in the 3,200 meters. And the Tigers' best relay finish was their seventh-place showing out of 11 teams in the 4×800 meter relay.

At the meet in Fort Collins, Frater and Lucia again posted top 15 finishes in the 100 meters, the Tigers' only top 15 showings in any individual events. The Tigers again posted a seventh-place finish in the 4×800 meters, their best relay showing in Fort Collins, yet this time from a field of a dozen teams.

Boy's lacrosse

Thus far this season, the Tigers boys lacrosse team hasn't struggled on the offensive end, averaging 10 goals per game through the first quarter of the regular season. That output includes the combined 20 goals Summit converted in their season opening wins against 4A Western rivals Glenwood Springs and Eagle Valley.

In Montrose, the Tigers are up against a squad that's reeling a bit, struggling to stop offense from the opposition they've faced thus far this season. Montrose has allowed an average of more than 10 goals in their six games on the season, and enter Saturday's matchup at noon with a 1-5 record, including a 12-5 home loss on Thursday to the same Grand Junction team the Tigers defeated by the score of 8-7 at Grand Junction on March 21.

After Saturday's home game, the Tigers will get a chance to avenge their Tuesday home loss to Steamboat Springs when they travel to take on the Sailors this coming Tuesday at 4 p.m.