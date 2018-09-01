Summit High football falls to 0-2 at Moffat County; cross-country takes 8th, 11th at Battle Mountain

The Summit Tigers varsity football squad fell to 0-2 on the season Friday night with another tough loss, this time on the road and under stormy skies at Moffat County (1-0).

After an hour-plus storm delay, the Bulldogs ran out to a 20-0 lead early en route to a 40-7 victory. Two plays into the game, the Bulldogs went up 7-0 on a 65-yard screen pass to receiver Victor Silva from quarterback Colby Beaver.

The Tigers responded on their next drive with a 20-yard first down catch by Cameron Kalafs to get into the Dogs' territory. They'd eventually stall near the Bulldogs 40-yard line before punting into the wind.

Before the first quarter concluded, Beaver and Silva connected again to take a 13-0 lead into the second quarter. For the game, Silva amassed 137 receiving yards on four catches versus the Tigers defense while Beaver threw for 164 total yards and three touchdowns, hitting on seven of 15 pass attempts.

The Bulldogs' Kevin Hernandez also added 130 rushing yards on 10 carries for Moffat County, scoring twice.

The Tigers struggled to protect Summit quarterback Brendan Collins at times on Friday, as Moffat County amassed four sacks. Summit did draw within 20-7 in the second quarter, however, on a Collins-to-Kalafs 10-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown grab for Kalaf with 5:05 left in the half came on a slant route that provided the exclamation point to an offensive drive powered by Noah Martens' rushing success.

Tigers wide receiver and defensive back Max Duxbury also provided one of the highlights on the night for Summit, intercepting a Moffat County pass that halted a Bulldogs drive at midfield in the second quarter.

Summit will next play at Conifer High School on Friday at 7 p.m. before opening up at Tiger Stadium versus Woodland Park on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.

­— Craig Daily Press sports writer Andy Bockelman contributed.

cross-country

The Summit High Tigers cross-country team earned another top-10 finish from its boys team on Saturday morning at the Battle Mountain Invitational on the other side of the Gore Range at the Homestake Peak School.

Under sunny skies and running in cool temperatures on the trails at the Willow Creek Par 3 golf course, the Tigers boys placed eighth out of 22 teams while the Tiger girls placed 11th out of 19 teams. The challenging 3-loop race required runners to scale one major hill on loop one before ascending a pair of half-hill climbs on loops two and three. A week after the Tigers got a preview of the state meet course down in Colorado Springs, this was a preview of the same course Summit will run on at the regional state qualifier in October.

Competing against eight of the dozen other schools in Summit's Region 1, Max Bonenberger led the way for the Tigers with a 17th-place finish and time of 19 minutes and 17 seconds. Sam Burke followed for the Tigers in 31st with a time of 19:42. Other Tigers finishers included Sam Wescott (50th, 20:32), Chris Rohlf (52nd, 20:34) and Jeremiah Vaille (68th, 20:58). Summit's Korben Long also ran to 101st and a time of 22:40 after recovering from a mid-race fall.

Cheyenne Mountain's boys side won the meet, followed by Battle Mountain and Golden

Battle Mountain won the girls meet, followed by Cheyenne Mountain and Steamboat Springs. For Summit, Grace Staberg led the way in 11th place with a time of 21 minutes and 56 seconds. Morrison Donovan ran to the second-fastest Tiger time on Saturday (36th, 23:47), followed by Alice Wescott (56th, 24:23), Aubree Confer (71st, 25:23), Sadie Schroder (115th, 28:34), Josie Jardon (116th, 28:42) and Kyla Rys (131st, 32:02).

The Tigers will next compete on Saturday at the Liberty Bell Invitational at Heritage High School.

Boys soccer

The Tigers varsity opened up their 2018 campaign with a tough 4-3 loss Friday on the road at Delta High School southeast of Grand Junction. Delta's Martin Corral netted a hat-trick of goals against the Tigers, who will open up their home slate on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Stadium versus Salida.