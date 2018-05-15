Summit High girls track-and-field caps season with seventh-place showing in Aurora

Ten Summit High Tigers traveled down to Aurora on Saturday for the Rangeview Last Chance Qualifier meet, with the Tigers registering 10 finishes in the crucial top-eight positions.

The girls team finished in seventh place of 30 squads with 36 total team points, led by junior Noelle Resignolo's victory — and 10 team points — in the 800 meter event.

The Tigers also placed in the top five in three different events, led by a pair of top-five finishes in the 400-meter dash from departing senior Cassidy Bargell and junior Madi Hirsh.

Bargell earned the Tigers eight team points with her second-place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 01:03.60. Her teammate Hirsh joined her in the top-five with a time of 01:05.30, resulting in four team points.

In the 800 meters, Resignolo ran away from her competition with a time of 02:24.10 — more than 10 seconds faster than second-place finisher Brooke Calvo of Centaurus.

At her final high school meet, the future Harvard Crimson rugby player Bargell also added a fourth-place finish — and five team points — in the triple jump, with a mark of 32-feet, six-inches.

"The small crew we took to the Rangeview Last Chance Meet had a lot of success," said Tiger track-and-field head coach Kristy McClain.

Hirsh, Bargell and several other Tigers girls also teamed up for a team-wide total of three top-six finishes in the relay events.

In the 4×200-meter relay, Hirsh, Bargell, Summit freshman Bryton Ferrari and junior Grace Karoly ran to a sixth-place finish with a time of 1:54.22.

In 800-meter sprint medley relay, Karoly, Summit sophomore PK Vincze Ferrari and Hirsh ran to another sixth-place finish with a time of 2:02.81.

And in the 4X100-meter relay, Summit junior Jasmine Hernandez Peralta, Vincze, Ferrari and sophomore Anna Confer ran to a final sixth-place finish on the day with a time of 53.35.

On the boys side, Tigers sophomore Jeremiah Vaille was the standout on the day, earning the boys team all five of its points with two seventh-place finishes and an eighth-place finish.

Vaille finished with a seventh-place time of 2:12.56 in the 800-meter dash, with a seventh-place time of 10:50.19 in the 3,200-meter run and with an eighth-place time of 4:49.70 in the 1,600-meter run.