Summit High golf turns in best team performance yet this season, second at Rifle meet

The Summit High School golf team traveled to Garfield County on Tuesday for their fourth competition of the season, the Rifle Creek Golf Course Tournament. At the Rifle tourney, Summit's A-squad shot a season-low of 247, which was good enough for second place among the 12-team field, just three strokes behind Steamboat Springs High School (244), and ahead of third-place Battle Mountain (249) and fourth-place Rifle (258).

The top score for Summit on Tuesday was shot by Noah Begley. Begley's 80 on the 18-hole course earned him a third-place overall finish for all individual golfers at the meet.

Begley was joined by two other Tiger teammates who shot 85 or lower, Ryley Cibola (82) and Collin Moore (85). Summit's A-team scores at Rifle on Tuesday were rounded out by Logan Pappas' 86 and Tyler Nacos' 86.

Competing on his home course, Rifle golfer Wolfgang Smith turned in a career day, winning the tournament with a round of 77, two strokes ahead of Steamboat's Tommy Henninger and three strokes ahead of Summit's Begley.

After their fourth competition of the season, Summit is knocking on the door of having an individual golfer break 80. It's a goal Tigers head coach Gary Sorenson and several Tigers players mentioned as an achievement the Tigers have realized in practice rounds, but not yet in competition.

Summit will next play at Steamboat Springs' Haymaker Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 6. A competition at Gunnison's Dos Rios Golf Club (Sept. 12) will follow before the Tigers host their own Keystone Ranch Golf Invitational on Sept. 13. Regionals are slated for the following Monday, Sept. 17, which will determine if any Tigers will qualify for the Oct. 1-2 state tournament.