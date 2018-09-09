Summit High roundup: At Liberty Bell meet, Bonenberger, Vaille run to top-3 school record times

It was kind of a personal-record Saturday for the Summit High School cross-country team this weekend, as two Tigers ran times good enough to be part of the top-3 fastest in school history for the 5,000-meter cross-country distance.

On the flat and fast pavement and gravel course at Heritage High School in Littleton, Summit juniors Max Bonenberger and Jeremiah Vaille ran their career personal-best times of 16:37.2 and 16:39.3, respectively.

The pair of top-10 finishes in the 131-runner boys Division 2 race earned the Tigers a crucial low number of 18 points for the team-wide competition. In Colorado high school cross-country, the team competition totals the points earned by each team's top five runners. The higher the finish, the lower the score for each individual runner, beginning with one point for first-place.

Across its top five runners, the Summit boys squad totaled 141 points on Saturday, good enough for a fourth-place finish of the 18 competing boys teams. The finish was only behind meet champion Frontier Academy (82 points), Lewis-Palmer High School (104) and Glenwood Springs High School (120). Glenwood Springs and Silver Creek High School were the only other schools, aside from Summit, to place two boys into the top 10 of the Division 2 race.

Summit sophomore Sam Burke led the way for the rest of the Tigers runners, finishing in 25th place (17:31), ahead of junior Sam Wescott (34th place, 17:56.8), senior Chris Rohlf (68th place, 18:49.1), junior Mike Thebeau (71st place, 18:52.7) and sophomore Korben Long (78th place, 19:02.9).

Tigers head coach Heather Quarantillo described the showing as a "banner day" for the Summit boys runners at the Liberty Bell, which is annually one of the largest events in the state. Quarantillo was especially complimentary of both Vaille and Bonenberger, who each shaved about 80 seconds off of their previous fastest race-times this season. Those top times previously came at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede.

Vaille's top-10 finish at the Liberty Bell also came just five days after the junior placed first in his age group at the Labor Day America Discovery Trail Marathon in Colorado Springs. Vaille completed the marathon course in three hours, 28 minutes and 28 seconds, good enough for a 17th-place finish overall.

The Tigers' JV boys team also finished in third place of the 15 teams at the meet, led by Filippo Nardella (18:48) and Giovanni Marquez's (18:50) fifth- and seventh-place individual showings, respectively.

"While cross-country is not all about times," Quarantillo said, "it is so exciting to see that our runners are running so fast so early in the season. Cross-country is all about being competitive with the racers in the race and racing each course to their best potential. All of our runners today did just that."

In the girls 5,000-meter race, Summit junior Grace Staberg continued her fantastic start to the 2018 season with a seventh-place finish in the 122-runner event. Staberg's time of 19:23.8 earned the team eight points for the team-wide competition. It was also the seventh-fastest 5,000-meter cross-country time in school history.

With 233 total points, Summit took ninth place of the 17 teams at the Liberty Bell. Other top girls finishers for the Summit varsity on Saturday included sophomore Alice Wescott (24th place, 20:46), senior Morrison Donovan (34th place, 21:34), freshman Aubree Confer (89th place, 24:03), and freshman Rena Singleton (90th place, 24:07). In the girls varsity Division 2 race, Silver Creek won with with 81 points followed by Glenwood Springs (93) and Frontier Academy (100).

The Tigers cross-country team is next in action at the Eagle Valley Invitational at Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Football

The Summit Tigers football team dropped to 0-3 on the young season on Friday night with a 55-7 loss at Conifer High School.

The Lobos (2-0) raced out to a 21-0 lead 16 minutes into the game. Then with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, Summit sophomore quarterback Cameron Kalaf completed a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Angel Arredondo to pull the Tigers within 21-7.

The Tigers are next in action on Friday at 7 p.m. in their home-opener versus Woodland Park (0-2), who lost to Conifer to open the season on Aug. 31 by the score of 35-12.

Volleyball

The Summit Tigers varsity volleyball team picked up their first victory under new head coach Kelly Schneweis on Saturday morning, sweeping the Rifle Bears three sets to zero.

The Tigers edged the Bears with wins of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-10 across the three sets.

The Tigers play next on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Battle Mountain.