Summit High School cross country expects ‘payoff’ year for boys team

Much like in previous years, top members of the Summit High School cross-country running team ran against each other in the summer's Summit Trail Running Series.

And though Tiger runners don't typically treat the events as practice for their varsity competition season come each autumn, members of this year's varsity team did see the Aug. 15 Carter Park race as a chance to work together just like they do during the high school season. Just ask junior Max Bonenberger

"I'm pretty excited to see how our boys team turns out," said Bonenberger, one of the Summit High stars of that summer series. "We have a lot of good runners this year compared the past years and I think we have a chance at making it to state."

Including Bonenberger and fellow junior Jeremiah Vaille — who was the team's lead runner at their season-opening meet on Friday down on the state meet course in Colorado Springs — several Summit High runners found success in the six-race recreational series this summer. And with a handful of veteran runners with experience from previous varsity seasons returning, the Tigers boys squad thinks this is the year they can break through and compete at Colorado high school running's highest level.

The Tigers' coach, Heather Quarantillo, describes this fall as a potential "payoff" year for the boys team with many of them entering their third year in the varsity system. If they are to contend with the state's best, it appears the junior runners Bonenberger and Vaille will be joined by senior Chris Rohlf, junior Sam Wescott and sophomore Sam Burke in earning the Tigers points at each meet. Ideally, Quarantillo said she'd like to see each of the Tigers' top five boys runners finishing within a 30-second span of each other at competitive meets.

"That group is energetic and very exciting to watch," the coach said. "It can be anyone's race on any given day. So I think we are going to see the leader change places a bunch and they'll be excited to see who can rise to the occasion of each race."

Recommended Stories For You

On the girls side, Quarantillo described 2018 as more of a "growth" year for the team. The smaller, younger girls squad will be led on and off the trails by senior captain Morrison Donovan.

"I am excited to see a lot of them race for the first time," Donovan said, "and to make goals and get those goals achieved."