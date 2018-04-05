Summit High School girls sports roundup

It was another tough loss at home for the Summit Tigers girls soccer team on Thursday evening, as the visiting Glenwood Springs Demons reeled off four second-half goals to pull away for a 5-0 victory.

The Demons offense has been particularly potent all season, as Glenwood Springs has averaged just under two goals in second halves through their 4-1 campaign.

The loss drops head coach Tommy Gogolen's Summit High squad to 4-6 on the season and 3-5 in the 4A Western Slope standings. Their current record puts the Tigers in fifth place of seven teams in the Western Slope standings, behind the Demons — who are tied in first place with Steamboat Springs — and third- and fourth-place Battle Mountain and Palisade, respectively.

The Tigers loss to Glenwood Springs followed up their second 10-0 victory this season over Rifle, a road conquest on Tuesday at Rifle High School.

The Tigers were led in Tuesday's win by seniors Tanner McCann and Piper Kunst, who each scored three goals. McCann added on an assist of her own, as her fellow senior, Shannon Hogeman, led the Tigers with three assists. Hogeman also added a goal in the victory, as did senior Haleigh Lecklitner (one goal, one assist), junior Ella Williams and sophomore Nicole Kimball. Tiger sophomore Breanna Roach, junior Sara Speedy and sophomore Taylor Ash also added assists in the win.

The Tigers return to action Saturday when they travel to Palisade.

Lacrosse

The Summit High School girls lacrosse team (3-6, 0-4) will look to avenge an early season road loss to Fruita Monument when the Tigers host the Wildcats Friday afternoon.

The Mountain Conference foes will each be going for their first league win of the season at 4 p.m. at Climax Molybdenum Field at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers are 1-2 at home this season, though Summit hasn't won at the high school since their 16-5 win versus Denver North on March 17.

Their last time out, the Tigers fell to the Steamboat Springs Sailors on the road by the score of 16-7. The Sailors pulled away from the Tigers thanks to a huge mid-game surge, as the Sailors received goals from six different players.

The last time the Tigers and Wildcats matched up, on March 13, the Wildcats received seven goals on eight shots from sophomore Ella Dillon, who was one of four Fruita Monument players to score multiple goals in the March 13 win.

Tiger junior Aldyn Hart scored three of her own goals on four shots in the loss, while her teammates in junior Paige Schlegel, junior Annika Flowers and senior Erin Scott Williams also contributed goals. Scott-Williams, the team's leading scorer on the season, also contributed five ground balls while junior Maddi Markel led the team in ground balls, with six.

The Tigers girls lacrosse team will travel to Conifer on Monday to take on the Lobos before returning to Summit for a home matchup versus Aspen on Wednesday.

Track and field

After 15 days between competition, the Summit Tigers girls track and field team will return to action on Saturday at the Eagle Valley Invitational in Gypsum.

The Tigers will then travel to Loveland five days later for the Les Schwab R2-J Invitational before returning to action after spring break, on April 26 at the Spartan Spike No. 2 meet in Berthoud.

At last year's Eagle Valley Invitational in Gypsum, the Tigers placed eighth of 18 teams. At last year's event, Tigers junior Noelle Resignolo, then a sophomore, finished in third place of 38 runners in the 1,600 meters and fifth of 37 runners in the 800 meters.

And in last year's 3,200 meters at Eagle Valley, Tigers junior Morrison Donovan finished in fifth place of 14 runners.