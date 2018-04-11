Summit High School sports roundup: Resignolo wins 1,600-meters at Eagle Valley Invite

The Summit High Tigers girls track-and-field team registered an individual champion and a fourth-place team finish on Saturday in Gypsum at the Eagle Valley Invitational while the boys team finished in 10th place of 17 teams and amassed three top-five finishes of its own.

Noelle Resignolo posted the best finish of the day for Summit High, winning the girls 1,600-meters with a time of 5:40.21. The time earned the Tigers 10 points in the team competition and was more than 10 seconds faster than Resignolo's nearest competitor, Elliot Pribramsky of Battle Mountain. Summit's Morrison Donovan also earned the school two points in the event with her seventh-place finish and time of 5:55.84.

The best individual showing for a Summit High individual male athlete on Saturday came from Jeremiah Vaille, who finished in second place in the 3,200-meters. Vaille's time of 10:53.66 earned Summit High eight points in the team competition. Vaille's teammate Sam Westcott also earned the Tigers one point with his eighth-place finish and time of 11:35.09.

In the girls triple jump, Summit's Cassidy Bargell earned the Tigers eight points with a jump of 32 feet — good enough for second place behind Sequoia Kellogg of Glenwood Springs (34 feet, 1.5 inches).

In the girls 300-meter hurdles, Summit's Hunter Stimson ran to a second-place finish with a time of 48.59, just behind winner Mattie Rossi of Soroco High School. Stimson's showing earned the Tigers eight points in the team event. Summit's Anna Confer finished in ninth place in the event with a time of 54.48.

In the boys 4×800 meter relay, Summit High's team of Vaille, Gray Wasson, Alex Morano and Quinn Weinberger ran to a time of 9:04.15. It was just more than two seconds behind the championship pace of Glenwoods Springs Gavin Harden, Kai Uyehara, Dalton Deter and Jorge Zavala.

Recommended Stories For You

In the girls 4×200 meter relay, Summit High's team of Hunter Stimson, Cassidy Bargell, Bryton Ferrari and PK Vincze raced to a second-place finish out of 15 teams. Their time of 1:52.32 was just under two seconds off the 1:50.38 pace of Glenwood Springs' Saylor Warren, Morgan Hollenback, Ginny Bergstrom and Sequoia Kellogg.

In the girls 3,200-meters, Summit's Morrison Donovan ran to a third place-finish with a time of 13:24.26, a result that earned the Tigers six points.

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Summit's Hunter Stimson finished in fourth place with a time of 17.62 while Tiger teammate Anna Confer registered a seventh-place time of 18.47. The results earned the Tigers eight total points in the team standings.

In the boys 200-meter dash, Summit's Demary Frater ran a time of 24.29, good enough for a tie for fifth place and 3.5 points for his team.

In the boys 100-meter dash, Summit took sixth and seventh places respectively with times of 11.84 and 11.90 from Demary Frater and Lorenzo Lucia. The showings earned Summit five total points in the team standings.

In the boys high jump, Lucia earned Summit 1.5 points by finishing in a tie for seventh place with his jump of five feet and five inches.

In the girls 200-meter dash, Summit's Jasmi Hernandez Peralta finished in eighth place with a time of 28.98, which earned one point for the Tigers.

In the girls 400-meters, Summit's Cassidy Bargell finished in eighth place with a time of 1:04.96, which earned the Tigers one point.

In the girls 4×100-meter relay, Summit High's team of Jenna Piehl, Brooke Timlinson, Hailey Frick and Grace Karoly finished in ninth place of 17 teams with a time of 56.64.

And in the girls long jump, Summit's PK Vincze finished in ninth place with a jump of 14.25 feet.

Summit's next meet is scheduled for this Friday, April 12, at the Les Schwab R2-J Invitational in Loveland.

Baseball

The Summit High baseball team (5-4) twice had road games postponed this week, altering their week and remaining season schedule.

The Tigers Wednesday game versus Battle Mountain was postponed and rescheduled for May 1. The change to May 1 also means the Tigers will not play their originally scheduled May 1 game versus Battle Mountain at home in Frisco, rather playing a doubleheader at Battle Mountain. The move leaves no Frisco home games on the season for the Tigers.

The Tigers Saturday road game versus Glenwood Springs was also postponed, with a make-up date still to be announced.

Last Saturday, the Tigers split a road doubleheader with Rifle, losing the first game 5-4 and winning the nightcap 8-4. In the loss, the Tigers stole eight bases. In the second game, a quartet of Tigers pitchers combined to hold Rifle to four runs while the Tiger offense showcased consistent success throughout the game, scoring runs in each of their six half innings at the plate — including two each in the second and third innings — to pull away for the 8-4 win.

The Tigers are slated to be in action again on Wednesday for an afternoon doubleheader at Eagle Valley.

Boys lacrosse

The Summit boys lacrosse team (5-2) also had a game postponed Saturday due to weather, as the home contest against Confifer was postponed with a makeup date yet to be announced.

Earlier this week, the Tigers suffered a tough road loss to Steamboat Springs by the score of 18-3. The loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Tigers, who last Saturday defeated Montrose at home by the score of 18-4.

Summit senior Vale Hildebrand starred for the Tigers, registering five goals and one assist while uncorking 11 shots on goal. His fellow senior Keegan Moore contributed four goals and four assists while junior Aidan Casias scored three times and junior Max Duxbury scored twice. Four other Tigers scored as well, while senior goalie Sawyer March recorded 13 saves.

The Tigers will next be in action on Monday, when they host Battle Mountain at 4 p.m. at Summit High School.

Rugby

The Summit Renegades boys high school-aged rugby club lost their first-ever home game at Summit High School on Saturday March 31, falling 55-5 to Mountain Vista.

The Tigers scored one try on the day while Vista scored nine and converted five conversions.

The Tigers following game, scheduled for Saturday versus Weld High School at Summit High, was postponed due to weather. The Tigers are 0-4 on the season and scheduled to return to action on Saturday, April 21, at Fort Collins.