Summit High sports roundup: Junior Resignolo wins girls 800 meters at Berthoud’s Spartan Spike

Summit High junior Noelle Resignolo won the girls 800-meters at Thursday's Berthoud Spartan Spike No. 2 Invitational, the Tigers' sole first-place finish on a day when the girls team ranked seventh of 21 high schools.

Resignolo's win in the 800 earned eight points for the girls team, as Resignolo's time of 02:24.26 was well ahead of second-place finisher Lillian Martin of Frederick (02:30.47). The junior was joined in the top five of the 34-racer 800-meter field by Summit senior Kate Wasson (02:38.04), whose fifth-place finish earned the team three points.

The girls side also earned 12 total points on the afternoon from sprinter Hunter Stimson. The sophomore took second place in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing just six-hundredths of a second behind winner Kaitlyn Houghton of Calice. Her time of 49.43 earned the team eight points, and in the 100-meter hurdles Stimson earned the team four points with her fifth-place finish (17.81). Fellow sophomore Tiger teammate Anna Confer joined Stimson in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish (1.60) and one point for the team.

On the boys side, junior Lorenzo Lucia posted two top-10 finishes and earned the boys side six of their eight total points with his second-place finish in the boys 400-meters. Lucia's time of 54.23 was behind Berthoud's Jonathan Wyrwas' time of 52.89 on his home track. Lucia also finished in a tie for 10th place in the high jump (5 feet, 3 inches).

The boys also showcased their distance-running depth in the 4X800 meters, taking both sixth and eighth places in the 11-team field.

In the girls 100-meter dash, Summit sophomore PK Vincze finished in a close third place with a time of 13.50, just over a quarter-second behind MacKenzie Burt of Bennett. Vincze earned the Tigers five points with the top-three finish, and her teammate, junior Jasmine Hernandez-Peralta, joined her in the top 10 (13.83).

Vincze also took fifth place in the long jump, earning the Tigers four points with a jump of 15 feet, 6.5 inches.

In the 400 meters, Summit junior Madi Hirsh earned the team three points with a sixth-place finish and time of 01:06.66. In the high jump, Summit junior Emma Howard tied for seventh place of 11 jumpers with a mark of 4 feet, 6 inches. And in the 1,600 meters, Summit junior Morrison Donovan finished in eighth place of 28 runners. Her time of 06:14:62 earned the Tigers one point.

The Tigers girls finished in fifth place in three different relays (4X100 meter, 4X200 meter and 4X400 meter), while showcasing their depth in both the 4X100 with an eighth-place finish as well.

The Tigers are set to return to the track with this Friday and Saturday's Western Slope League meet at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.

Boys Lacrosse

The Summit High boys lacrosse team split two of three games in their return from spring break, defeating Vail Mountain twice in three days, by a combined score of 17-12, before losing to Conifer 8-4 on Saturday.

In the Tuesday, April 24 win over the Gore Rangers, Summit senior goaltender Sawyer March posted 16 saves while junior midfielder Max Duxbury led the Tigers with eight ground balls. On the offensive end, Summit senior attack/midfielder Vale Hildebrand went off for six goals and one assist.

Two days later, this time back at home, the Gore Rangers managed to keep Hildebrand from finding the back of the net, but Duxbury broke out for three goals, one assist and four more ground balls. In net, the senior March saved 18 of 22 shots on goal and contributed a team-high nine ground balls of his own.

In the loss to Conifer, only four of the Tigers' 24 shots on goal found the back of the net, Duxbury scoring twice. In net, March's efforts to save two-thirds of the Lobos 24 shots on net wasn't enough.

The Tigers (8-4, 5-3) were back in action Tuesday for their final home game of the season, results for which were too late for the Summit Daily print edition. Their final game of the regular season will be Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Battle Mountain, before state playoff preliminary rounds begin May 10.

Baseball

The Tigers baseball team returned after spring break to split a doubleheader last week on the road at Palisade, dropping the opener 8-2 before using a monster third inning to defeat Palisade 12-7.

In the night-cap win, the Tigers received three runs from senior second baseman Max Hess, who also added a home run. Summit stole six total bases in the contest, as an early 10-0 lead was too much for the Bulldogs to overcome. In the opener, Palisade received consistent offensive production through the middle innings, pulling away from the Tigers 8-1 after Summit opened the top half of the first frame with a run.

The Tigers (7-6, 3-3 league) were in action Tuesday afternoon with a doubleheader at Battle Mountain, results late for the Summit Daily print edition. The Tigers will round out the week with six games in four days this weekend, at Steamboat on Friday (3/5 p.m.) and at Glenwood on Monday (2/4 p.m.).

Girls Soccer

The Summit girls soccer team returned from spring break to pick up a huge road win at Vail Mountain on Tuesday, edging the Gore Rangers by a score of 3-2.

The game was decided in a wild second half, one where Summit senior forward-midfielder Tanner McCann netted two goals to propel the Tigers to their first win in four contests. McCann's fellow senior Piper Kunst also scored in the second half while, in net, sophomore Anna Tomlinson showed her versatility in stopping seven of nine shots-on-goal.

The Tigers (5-8, 3-7), were back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the road at Glenwood Springs, results for which were too late for the Summit Daily print edition. The Tigers return home for Senior Night Thursday at 4 p.m. versus Eagle Valley.

Girls lacrosse

In their final home game of the season on Friday, the Summit High girls lacrosse team (3-10) suffered a difficult overtime loss to Grand Junction, losing 6-5. The setback was the fifth consecutive loss for the Tigers, who are scheduled to round out their season this week with back-to-back road trips, on Wednesday at Golden (4 p.m.) and Thursday at Rangeview (5:30 p.m.).