Summit High’s Smith wins Nordic classic state title; Girls Alpine-Nordic team combines for third





























Racing amid heavy snowfall in the southern mountains, Summit High School skied to strong finishes at the Alpine and Nordic state meets in Durango on Thursday and Friday, led by sophomore Tai-Lee Smith’s state championship in the 5-kilometer Nordic classic race.

The Tigers finished in third place of 16 schools in the girls overall competition, which, like the boys competition, combines each school’s top-3 individual results from both Alpine and Nordic races. Summit’s combined boys Nordic-Alpine team skied to a strong fifth-place showing across Thursday and Friday, led by fourth-place team finishes in the 5-kilometer classic and 5-kilometer skate Nordic ski races.

Girls Nordic classic

Despite the inclement conditions on Thursday — which dropped upwards of two feet of snow in the Durango area from Thursday morning to Friday morning — Smith skied to a championship time of 19 minutes and 14 seconds in the girls 5-kilometer classic Nordic race. That was thirteen seconds faster than any of the race’s 68 other skiers.

With the win, Smith earned Summit the most individual points possible for any singular skier, 60, for the team competition. Summit also received points toward the team competition from the Tigers’ other top-2 finishers in the classic race: senior Noelle Resignolo (10th place, 20:34, 51 points) and Aubree Confer (17th, 21:14, 46). Summit’s team total of 157 points in the girls classic Nordic race was good enough for third place of the 14 girls teams that competed, behind Battle Mountain (169 points) and Aspen (158 points).

Girls Slalom

Summit also finished in third place in Friday’s 95-skier girls slalom competition. The Tigers were powered to that finish by freshman Olyvia Snyder’s fifth-place showing in the slalom, as her first-run time of 24.99 and her second-run time of 23.65 combined for a full time of 48.64.

Snyder’s success earned the Tigers 56 team points in the slalom competition to pair with the 51 points earned by freshman Paige Peterson (10th, 49.53) and the 47 points earned by freshman Jenna Sheldon (14th, 50.70). Of the 13 girls teams who competed in the slalom competition, Summit was only bested by Battle Mountain’s 165 team points and Middle Park High School’s 160.

Girls giant slalom

Sheldon also stared in Thursday’s 74-skier girls giant slalom competition, finishing in 10th-place overall to earn the Tigers 51 team points via her 41.67 first run down the GS course. The competition consisted of only one run for each competitor.

Sheldon was joined in Summit’s point-scoring top-3 by her fellow freshman Victoria Uglyar (15th place, 47 points, 42.86) and senior Grace Karoly (21st, 42, 43.40). The Tigers finished behind Battle Mountain (171 points), Aspen (170 points) and Steamboat Springs (143 points).

Boys Nordic skate

Summit’s top point-scoring performance of its boys Nordic and Alpine teams on Thursday and Friday came via its crew in Friday afternoon’s 15-school, 5-kilometer skate race. The Tigers had a trio of skiers race to top-20 individual showings in the 100-skier race, earning the team 151 points, only behind Aspen (172 points), Durango (158 points) and Middle Park (153 points).

Leading the way for Summit was Zachary Smith, who crossed the finish line in 12th-place overall, with a time of 17:08.7. Smith’s 52 team points paired with the 51 points earned by senior Peter Haynes (13th place, 17:12.08) and the 48 points earned by Quin Weinberger (16th, 17:47.5).

Girls Nordic skate

The Tigers girls team also placed fourth in the 66-skier, 5-kilometer skate race, with 146 points. They were led by Resignolo’s seventh-place, 54-point finish in a time of 19:58.8. Resignolo was joined in the top-10 by Confer, who earned the Tigers 51 points by crossing the finish line in 10th place at a time of 20:18.1. Summit’s Hanna Knickrehm also provided 41 points in the team competition with her 27th-place performance in a time of 22:55.2. In the 14-team competition, Summit finished behind Battle Mountain (171 points), Aspen (162 points) and Steamboat (151 points).

Boys Nordic classic

Summit also skied to a fourth-place showing in the boys 5-kilometer Nordic classic race, which featured 15 schools and 86 skiers total. Peter Haynes’ seventh-place finish in a time of 16:55 was the best of any boys Tiger Nordic skier at the state meet, earning the team 54 points. Smith (17th place, 18:07, 47 points) and Weinberger (18th, 18:08, 46) also skied to top-20 finishes to total Summit’s 147-point tally, which was only behind Aspen (172), Middle Park (158) and Durango (153).

Boys slalom

On Friday, Summit sophomore Joey Hodge skied to the best individual finish of any Tiger boys Alpine skier at the state meet in the boys slalom. In the 13-school race, Hodge combined first and second runs times of 25.40 and 22.11 for a total time of 47.51, good enough for 12th-place overall and 50 team points. Hodge’s 50 team points paired with the 43 points earned by senior Ryan Adis (31st place, 50.76) and the 28 points earned by junior Jeremiah Vaille (66th, 1:12.94).

That trio of scores resulted in Summit finishing in sixth place of 13 schools in the competition.

Boys giant slalom

Adis and Hodge also led the way for the Tigers in Thursday’s boys giant slalom competition, which Summit finished in seventh place of 13 teams. In the one-run format, Adis’ time of 43.67 was good enough for 22nd place and 46 points for Summit while Hodge skied to 28th place at a time of 44.16 seconds for 44 points. The duo was joined in Summit’s top-3 by senior Brennan Creen (40th place, 46.40, 37 points) for a team total of 127 points.