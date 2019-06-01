Summit Historical Society looking for players for historic baseball game June 29

The Dillon baseball team circa 1910s.

Courtesy Sandra Mather Archive

It’s last call for any locals interested in donning their stirups and playing in the Summit Historical Society’s first-ever Vintage Baseball Game later this month.

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 29, and will begin at “high noon” at the Frisco Adventure Park Baseball Field. The game will be played using 1864 baseball rules and vintage uniforms. The event is free to attend, though there is limited bleacher seating for Summit Historical Society members.

The deadline for any interested players has been extended from Friday to this Tuesday. Players must be 18 or older to play and the cost is $50 per player, covering a Summit Historical Society baseball cap and use of a vintage uniform for the game. The game is advertised as pitting the Summit Historical Society team versus the Star Baseball Club of the Colorado Territory. The event benefits the historical society.

Players will be required to attend at least four practices in June, dates and times announced after the formation of the team. Players are also asked to attend pre-event activities, such as “Meet The Players” at Angry James Brewery the evening before the game, June 28, at 6 p.m. Players are also encouraged to attend a post-game event at HighSide Brewing after the game concludes on June 29.

For more information on playing, contact Mellanee@summithistorical.org or text Chevy at 970-977-0290.

To become a member of the historical society or for more information, visit SummitHistorical.org or call 970-468-2207.