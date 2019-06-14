Summit local biking 1,000 miles to raise money for Children’s Cancer Research Fund

Frisco's Patrick Linfante, seen here during his 222-mile late September 2-day bike loop from Frisco to Aspen and back, is currently biking 1,000 miles this month to raise $1,000 to help fight children's cancer.

Patrick Linfante / Special to The Daily

Summit County local Patrick Linfante is at it again, and this time it’s to help fight children’s cancer.

A year after Linfante biked from Frisco to Aspen and back, the Frisco resident is in the middle of biking 1,000 miles this month to raise $1,000 for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund as part of the nationwide Great Cycle Challenge USA.

As of Friday evening, Linfante had cycled 423 miles of his 1,000-mile goal. He biked 33 miles Friday from Frisco to Breckenridge, and 41 miles Thursday around Dillon Reservoir to Silverthorne and Keystone.

Linfante also has biked a couple of times this month from Vail up to Vail Pass and back, up to Montezuma a couple of times and, for his biggest ride, a 90-mile day June 4 that consisted of biking through Silverthorne, Frisco, Breckenridge, Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma.

“Remember to never give up,” Linfante said in an Instagram post Thursday. “Whatever your current challenge is, remember to keep pushing. Try. And try. And try again. You never know how many times until you unlock what you have been searching for! Nothing but love for the outpouring of support I have received over the past two weeks. I have two more weeks ahead and I am now entering uncharted territory for myself. Every dollar raised, every word of support uttered, pushes me.”

All funds raised as part of Linfante’s effort will support continued work to develop innovative treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer.

For more information on Linfante’s ride and to donate, visit GreatCycleChallenge.com/riders/patricklinfante.