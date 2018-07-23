Summit Mountain Challenge results: Pennsylvania Gulch Grind

With a victory at Wednesday's latest Summit Mountain Challenge series mountain bike race, Summit County youngster Haley Walsh has accrued the most points of any series competitor through four of seven races.

Walsh rode to her fourth victory in four Summit Mountain Challenge events thus far this summer, placing first in the junior girls 10 and under division at last week's Pennsylvania Gulch Grind. On the five-lap course, Walsh finished with a time of 19 minutes and 35 seconds, just under a minute faster than second-place age-group finisher Victoria Campbell (20:31).

Riding for Breckenridge's Peak A Boo Toys, Walsh amassed 100 points with the victory, raising her total to 400 for the series to pair with her first-place finishes at the June Frisco Roundup, Gold Run Rush and Breck Enduro races. With three races remaining in this summer's series, Walsh now sits 80 points ahead of the series' second-place girls 10 and under competitor, Summit Nordic's Fiona Florio (320).

With his own Open Men 60+ age-group victory at the Penn Gulch Grind, Russell Asleson brought his overall summer series' total to 390 points, the most of any male age-group competitor thus far this summer. Asleson's victory on the 10.5-mile small course came in at 52:21, more than 16 minutes faster than the only other Open Men 60+ age-group competitor, Mark McKinnon (01:08:40).

Asleson paired the win at the Gulch Grind with age-group victories at the Frisco Roundup and Gold Run Rush, as well as a second-place finish at the Breck Enduro, to total 390 points for the series. With three races remaining, the total is 220 points ahead of any other age-group competitor.

Two other male competitors secured age-group victories at the Penn Gulch Grind to increase their season totals to 380 total points. In the sport men 19-34 division, Jarad Christianson bested eleven other competitors to secure his third age-group win of the season. Christianson's time of 01:12:57 on the 14.5-mile big course was nearly five minutes faster than his closest age-group competiton, Zach Armstrong (01:17:39). For the season, Christianson, who rides for Screaming Eagles, pairs his Penn Gulch Grind victory with wins at the Frisco Roundup and Gold Run Rush and a third-place finish at the Breck Enduro for a 120-point lead on the man in second-place for the age-group, Greg Sagan of Breck Bike Guides (260 points).

Recommended Stories For You

In the Expert Men 40-49 division, Avalanche Sports' Mickey Florio followed up his victory at the Breck Enduro with an age-group win at the Penn Gulch Grind, finishing in 01:12:04. The victory, combined with his second-place finishes at the Frisco Roundup and Gold Run Rush, puts Florio at 380 points and 210 points ahead of teammate Greg Gerloff.

The fastest times on the course on were posted by a pair of Breckenridge local pros: Jaime Brede for the women (01:20:47) and Taylor Shelden for the men (01:05:38). Visit Racer-Ready.com/series_results.php for the latest standings.