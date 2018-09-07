Summit Rugby to live stream Saturday tournament
September 7, 2018
Want to watch the Summit High School rugby action on Saturday but you won't be able to make it out to Tiger Stadium?
The Summit High School Girls Rugby team will live-stream the Tigers' games on their Facebook page via Facebook Live at bit.ly/2NV2MEE.
Saturday's tournament is the annual Summit 7's tournament, an invitational of more than 10 of the best programs from within and outside of Colorado.
Games will take place every 40 minutes on Saturday on the Tiger Stadium turf and on the neighboring grass field, beginning at 1 p.m. and concluding with a championship at 6:40 p.m.
