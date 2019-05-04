Tigers senior Emma Howard wins high jump at the Western Slope League championships

Summit Tigers senior Emma Howard high jumps at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction during this weekend's 4A Western Slope League Championships, where her mark of 4-feet, 10-inches in the high jump won her the league title.

Alan Lopez / Special to The Daily

Summit senior Emma Howard won the high jump at this weekend’s 4A Western Slope League Championships at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.

Howard’s mark of 4 feet, 10 inches won her the title, as the senior also placed in the top six in the triple jump (fifth place, 32 feet and 10.75 inches) and long jump (sixth, 14 feet and 11.25 inches). Howard’s mark in the triple jump also was her personal record.

“Placing at the league meet in three of the jumping events and that first place, it’s an amazing accomplishment,” said Summit head coach Kristy McClain. “She’s had a great year, she’s improved at just about every meet. She’s trying to get to 5 (feet in the high jump), but she has one more chance to make it as a senior. She’s just been a great leader for the team and shows the definition of hard work. She just works tenaciously every week to improve her jumps.”

Howard’s fellow senior Cashema Hemans also had a standout league meet, including a strong fourth-place time of 13.29 in the 100-meter dash. Summit junior Hunter Stimson trailed right behind Hemans in the 100 meters, with a time of 13.42, good enough for fifth place.

Hemans and Stimson also were a part of Summit’s 4X100-meter relay race that took fourth place. The duo was joined by Bryton Ferrari and Anna Confer for a time of 52.69. That time was just two-tenths off of the school record. Hemans and Ferrari also teamed up with Summit runners Jenna Sheldon and Madi Hirsh in the 800-meter medley. Their time of 2:03.76 was good enough for fourth place.

Sheldon and Hirsh partnered with Tigers Aubree Confer and Noelle Resignolo for a fifth-place finish and time of 4:43.31 in the 4X400-meter relay. And in the 100-meter hurdles, Summit’s Anna Confer ran to a sixth-place finish with a time of 18.2.

On the boys side, a slew of sixth-place finishes were the Tigers strongest on the weekend. Leading the way were senior Brennan Creen’s sixth-place performances in the 110-meter hurdles (17.23) and in the 300-meter hurdles (45.77).

In the jumping competitions, the Tigers’ Omar Ly jumped 19 feet and to a sixth-place finish in the long jump while Gray Wasson took sixth place with a 5-foot, 6-inch mark in the high jump. And in the field competitions, the best showing by the Tiger boys came via Corey Johnson’s throw of 117 feet, 9 inches in the discus.

Several Tigers also set personal records during the league meet, including Jeremiah Vaille and Sam Burke in the 3,200 meters and Grace Staberg and Paul Hans in the 1,600 meters. In the boys 400 meters, Summit’s Lorenzo Lucia, Chris Rohlf and Zaqueo Carchi all set personal records. And Summit’s Lexi Vaille set a personal record in the discus.

The league meet followed up the Rangeview Twilight meet at Aurora Public Stadium on April 25. Summit’s top results at the Rangeview meet included the girls team taking seventh overall of 20 teams, led by Staberg’s victory in the 3,200-meter run (12:17.21). Staberg also took third place in the 1,600-meter run (5:42.79), behind Resignolo’s runner-up showing (5:32.76). The senior Resignolo also ran to fourth in the 800 meters (2:32.21). Howard jumped to fourth place in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) while Emily Joetteritz jumped to fourth place with a mark of 32 feet, 10.5 inches in the triple jump. On the boys side, Vaille ran to fourth with a time of 10:56.59 in the 3,200 meters. Vaille also teamed with Burke, Rohlf and Alex Morano for a fourth-place finish and time of 9:14.84 in the 4X800-meter relay.

The Tigers track and field team will next compete on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the West Grand Invitational.

Baseball

A day after their sole home doubleheader was postponed due to snow, the Summit High School varsity baseball team picked up their fifth win of the season with a 6-2 victory at Aspen on Thursday.

On the mound, sophomore Zach Misch led the way for the Tigers, dealing for 5 1/3 innings, giving up only two runs and three hits while striking out four. Tiger batters took control of the game early, bursting out to a 4-0 lead after two innings before extending the lead to 6-0 through five innings.

Summit junior Ethan Long drove in a pair of runs to lead the Tigers, the runs coming on a double and sacrifice fly. Tiger sophomores Pavel Bernlohr, Foster Kruger and Jesus Nunez also hit doubles in the contest. Six total Tigers stole bases in the game, including Long, Misch, Bernlohr, senior Andrew Reynolds, sophomore Marcus Popoff and freshman KJ Slaugh.

The victory improved the record of the young Tigers team to 5-14 on the season, including a 1-7 mark in 4A Western Slope League play. The victory came after a pair of losses in an April 26 doubleheader at Glenwood Springs by the scores of 10-0 and 9-6. Those losses followed up a rebound victory for the Tigers in their first game back after spring break, a 4-2 win on April 25 at Hinkley.

The win was the Tigers’ second of the season versus the Thunderbirds, and Misch notched eight strikeouts over a seven-inning complete-game performance. The sophomore gave up only one earned run and five hits in the contest. Misch also had a great day at the plate, going three-for-four with a run. His Tiger teammates in Reynolds and sophomore Riley Cibula each drove in two runs, with Reynolds going two-for-three at the dish.

Summit will next play on Friday, May 10, at Battle Mountain, a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. The Tigers will then conclude their regular season with their sole home games of the year, the postponed May 1 doubleheader versus Steamboat Springs, scheduled for May 14 at 3 p.m.

Lacrosse

The Summit High School varsity boys lacrosse team’s regular season came to an end at home on Saturday with a 6-4 loss to Conifer High School. The Lobos (7-8, 1-4 4A Foothills League) received goals from five different players in the contest, including a pair from junior attackman Jack Fillweber.

Saturday’s home contest concluded three consecutive days of action for the Tigers, who fell to Green Mountain in Lakewood on Friday by the score of 16-2 a day after dropping a home game 10-3 to Battle Mountain. Battle Mountain senior midfielder Tucker Morrow found the back of the net three times in Thursday’s game.

The Tigers dropped their final five games of the regular season after an April 23 11-10 league victory on the road at Glenwood Springs. In net, Tigers junior goalie Nolan Schwier made 13 stops while, in the field, Summit sophomore long-stick midfielder Andrew Duxbury corralled six ground balls. On the offensive end, Summit senior midfielder Max Duxbury scored four times on seven shots-on-goal while junior Max Bonenberger found the back of the net three times on seven shots-on-goal. The Tigers also received a pair of goals from senior attackman Matt O’Connell in the matchup as well as a goal from junior attackman Alexi Urtusuastegui-Nevarez.

The Tigers concluded their regular season with a 5-10 overall record and a 4-6 mark in 4A Western Slope League play.

The Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team’s regular season concluded on Saturday with a 5-9 and 3-6 league record after a 21-8 loss on the road at Roaring Fork in Carbondale.

“Even though we ended with a loss, seniors Aldyn Hart, Maison Keen, Bridget Costello and Haley Davis finished with goals,” said Tigers head coach Merri McKissock. “All of the defense played strong against a tough, goal-hungry team and Alice Porter was MVP in net.”

Girls soccer

The Summit High School varsity girls soccer team wrapped up their regular season on the road on Saturday with a 3-1 loss to Palisade. Summit senior midfielder CeCe Pennell scored in the setback.

The Tigers concluded the regular season with a 2-13 record, 2-10 in 4A Western Slope League play. Pennell also scored in Summit’s April 23 4-2 loss at Eagle Valley, joined in finding the back of the net by sophomore forward Abigail Wineland. Between that April 23 loss and Saturday’s loss, the Tigers fell to Glenwood Springs 5-0, Palisade 2-0, Battle Mountain 10-0 and Colorado Springs Christian 2-0.