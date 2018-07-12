Summit Trail Running Series Results: Baker’s Tanks 7K/11K
July 12, 2018
2018 Summit Trail Running Series
Race No. 3: Bakers Tank 7K/11K
Age-group winners
Name Time Age
Short Course Girl’s 10-12
Anya Waldes 00:50:53 12
Short Course Girl’s 13-17
Noelle Resignolo 00:42:06 17
Short Course Women 18-29
Ruthie Boyd 00:38:02 21
Short Course Women 30-39
Kellyn Glynn 00:45:20 34
Short Course Women 40-49
Kim Benedict 00:45:19 46
Short Course Women 50-59
Leslie Ramsay 00:49:16 57
Short Course Women 60+
Jan Dudley 01:22:46 63
Short Course Boy’s 10-12
Auden Pierpont 00:53:35 10
Short Course Boy’s 13-17
Dominyk Remeikis 00:36:56 13
Short Course Men 18-29
Joshua Ernst 00:34:27 23
Short Course Men 30-39
Scott Bartucca 00:37:48 37
Short Course Men 40-49
James Dean 00:38:21 48
Short Course Men 50-59
Scott Siriano 00:35:22 51
Short Course Men 60+
Elliott Henry 00:47:48 72
Long Course Girl’s 13-17
Grace Staberg 01:15:14 17
Long Course Women 18-29
Brooke Steinkopf 01:10:00 28
Long Course Women 30-39
Kelly Ahern 01:01:57 34
Long Course Women 40-49
Kim Eytel 01:11:24 49
Long Course Women 50-59
Emily Boyd 01:13:51 52
Long Course Boy’s 10-12
Austin Cotie 01:06:20 10
Long Course Boy’s 13-17
Samuel Burke 01:03:03 15
Long Course Men 18-29
Sam O’Keefe 00:56:50 24
Long Course Men 30-39
Trevor Wagner 01:00:10 32
Long Course Men 40-49
Mark Martin-William 00:56:27 44
Long Course Men 50-59
Danny Gnojek 01:00:47 51
Long Course Men 60+
Doug Bugner 01:19:56 61
This summer's Summit Trail Running Series returned to Breckenridge Wednesday evening, and it was 44-year-old hometown ultra-runner Mark Martin-Williams who had arguably the most impressive day.
The 44-year-old Martin-Williams completed the 11-kilometer long course in just 56 minutes and 27 seconds. It was a time nearly 10 minutes faster than his nearest age-group competitor and 23 seconds faster than fellow Breckenridge local Sam O'Keefe.
On the heels of taking second in the Leadville Race Series' Silver Rush 50 mountain bike and first in the Arapahoe Basin Trail Running Series this past weekend, the 24-year-old O'Keefe was second overall on the long course and first in the 18-29 age group with a time of 56:50.
On the women's side, the fastest long-course time was posted by Kelly Ahern. The 34-year-old's mark of 01:01:57 was more than 10 minutes faster than her nearest 30-39 age-group competitor and more than eight minutes faster than 28-year-old Brooke Steinkopf, who completed the course in 01:10:00. Steinkopf's time was just two seconds shy of 11 minutes faster than her next closest age-group competitor.
On the short course, 23-year-old Joshua Ernst blazed to a time of 34:27 on the 7-kilometer short course. Ernst's time was three-and-a-half minutes faster than his next closest age-group competitor and just under a minute faster than any other runner on the day.
The man who came in second-place overall on the short course, however, 51-year-old Scott Siriano, also posted an incredibly impressive time. Siriano's mark of 35:22 was three minutes faster than any other short-course competitor 48 or older and nearly twice as fast as anyone else in his age-group division.
Another couple of standouts on the men's short-course on Wednesday evening were two racers 69 years apart in age: 13-year-old Dominyk Remeikis and 72-year-old Elliott Henry.
Remeikis had himself a day on the Baker's Tank course on Wednesday, as the 13-year-old posted the third-fastest short course time of any competitor, at 36:56. And the 72-year-old Henry rallied to the finish line ahead of a dozen racers his junior, with a time of 47:48.
On the women's side, 18-29 age-group competitors Ruthie Boyd and McKenna Ramsey battled it out for the overall top time, with Boyd edging Ramsey with a time of 38:02 compared to Ramsay's 40:07.
The other top female finishers on the short course on Wednesday included more Summit County youngsters, as Summit High track-and-field and cross-country star Noelle Resignolo, 17, posted a time of 42:06 while 15-year-old Alice Westcott challenged her for an age-group win with a time of 43:51.
