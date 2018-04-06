Summit Youth Hockey hopes to raise $50K via 21st annual Summit Hockey Classic

Once again this weekend, the annual April Summit Hockey Classic event is taking over Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge. And this year, Summit Youth Hockey hopes to raise $50,000 through its biggest annual fundraiser, funds that will go toward the youth organization's Learn To Play programs, scholarships and to help offset costs for families.

The two-day event will conclude Saturday with a consolation game at 4 p.m., a celebrity shootout at 6 p.m. and the Summit Hockey Classic Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. Semifinal games scheduled for Friday night pitted Peak One Surgery Center vs. Copper Mountain and Beaver Run Resort vs. Vail-Summit Orthopaedics.

Tickets are available at the door at Stephen C. West Ice Arena.

The annual event provides local Summit Youth Hockey players the chance to team up with the celebrity guests the Summit Hockey Classic brings in.

This year, Team Copper Mountain Resort includes: Rick Boh, who played at Colorado College, for the Canadian Olympic team and for the NHL's Minnesota North Stars; Rick Berry, who played in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals; John Michael Liles, who played for several NHL teams, including seven years with the Colorado Avalanche; and Nate Davis, who was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks and played in the American Hockey League from 2008-2010.

Team Peak One Surgery Center includes: Brian Canady, who played for the University of North Dakota from 2001-2005; Taylor Hustead, who played four years with the University of Miami of Ohio and is currently a Bantam A coach for Summit Youth Hockey; and Nick Larson, who was a two-time NCAA Championship player with the University of Denver.

Team Beaver Run Resort includes: Kyle Quincey, who played in the NHL from 2005-2017, including eight years with the Detroit Red Wings and three years with the Colorado Avalanche; Peter Sejna, who played with the St. Louis Blues from 2002-2005 and won the Hobey Baker award in 2003 while playing for Colorado College; and Phil Crowe, who played from 1991-2004 in the AHL, IHL and CHL.

Team Vail-Summit Orthopaedics includes: Dan Hinote, who was the first NHL player drafted from West Point when he was selected for the Colorado Avalanche, playing for the Avs for five seasons, including their 2001 Stanley Cup; Aaron MacKenzie, who was a two-year captain at the University of Denver before an 11-year pro career, including five years with the St. Louis Blues and one year with the Avalanche; and Duvie Westcott, who played at St. Cloud State before he played 200 games in the NHL for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Thirteen of the 14 celebrities — all except Liles, who is only playing for Team Copper Mountain on Friday night — will take part in Saturday's celebrity shootout.