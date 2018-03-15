Team Summit Alpine skier Trent Pennington qualifies for Alpine junior nationals

Team Summit skier Trent Pennington is off to Sun Valley, Idaho, at the end of the month, as the U-16 skier has qualified for the U.S. Alpine Junior National Championships.

Pennington qualified for the top U-16 Alpine event in the U.S. — scheduled for March 28-30 — thanks to his three Top 5 finishes and four Top 10 finishes at last week's Rocky Mountain Central U-16 Alpine Junior Championships, hosted from March 6-11 at Winter Park Resort.

Pennington nearly edged Steamboat Springs' Jack Reich for the Rocky Mountain Central U-16 men's super-G championship on March 8, as Pennington's time of 59.92 was just more than a third-of-a-second slower than Reich (59.97).

Pennington posted fourth-place finishes in the alpine combined and downhill events. The downhill event kicked off Pennington's strong week of top finishes, as the Team Summit U-16 skier finished amongst Reich and several other top High Country skiers who all finished within less than a third-of-a-second of each other in the Top 5.

Pennington's time of 59.37 in the downhill was two-tenths of a second behind downhill champion Cam Owens of Steamboat Springs, and about a tenth-of-a-second ahead of Reich in fifth place.

Pennington also skied to fourth place in the alpine combined event, on the strength of his fourth-place time of 59.37 in the downhill.

And on March 10, the Team Summit U-16 skier finished in seventh place in the giant slalom, with a time of 2:11.76 — just under four seconds back of Reich's championship time.

The following day, Pennington's Team Summit U-16 teammate Jake Lau skied to 13th place in the slalom competition, His time of 1:27.48 was just under five seconds behind Nicolas Richeda of Steamboat Spring's first-place finish. Pennington took 20th in the competition.

Pennington's Team Summit U-16 men's teammate Jakob Marusarz skied to 22nd place in the downhill, 30th in the alpine combined, 29th in the super-G.

On March 7 in the Ladies U-16 downhill competition, Team Summit's Camille Thompson finished in 13th place. Four other Team Summit teammates joined Thompson in the Top 30 of the downhill: Olivia Snyder (16th), Anna Rodl (22nd), Emily Creek (28th) and Abigail Schierholz (29th).

Snyder and Schierholz also finished in the Top 30 in the alpine combined, Snyder taking 18th while Schierholz finished in 27th place.

Snyder also excelled in the March 9 super-G competition, as she was the only Team Summit skier in the Top 30, crossing the finish line with what became the 20th best time on the day.

And in the ladies slalom championship race on March 11, Snyder and Schierholz capped their week of competition with 18th and 28th place finishes respectively.

Rodl also skied to a Top 30 finish in the March 10 giant slalom competition (29th).