Team Summit names Wolfson alpine development director

Team Summit announced on Friday that Mike Wolfson has joined the team as its alpine development director.

Wolfson, also known as "Wolfy," joins Team Summit following a successful five years in various head coaching roles with Ski and Snowboard Club Vail. As Team Summit's alpine development director, Wolfson will work with the Intro to Race, U-10, U-12 and U-14 programs.

"At Team Summit we have identified the need for a greater focus on fundamentals. With Wolfy's leadership, our youth programs will be focused on a fun, fast-paced environment emphasizing skill development," said CB Bechtel, Team Summit's executive director. "In addition, Mike has unique skills in educating other coaches. We look forward to seeing the fruits of this focus on long-term athlete development."

Wolfson has a bachelor's in kinesiology, a Level 300 Alpine Coaching Certification and a Level III PSIA Certification. Team Summit believes Wolfson's experience and education position him to create a focus on skill development with Team Summit's younger athletes while also better preparing all of the athletes for long-term athletic success.

"I would like to bring a strong fundamental skills approach to Team Summit starting with our youngest athletes and bringing it all the way up the pipeline," Wolfson said. "A structure is only as strong as its foundation. We need to start each athlete with a strong foundation and build upon that foundation with strong materials as they grow."

Wolfson will also be focused on Team Summit's coaches' education and development. In the short time he has been with Team Summit, Wolfson has already led on-snow clinics for 33 Intro coaches who are seeking their Level 100 certification.

"I envision Team Summit Colorado as one of the strongest snowsports teams in the country and eventually the world," Wolfson said. "We live in Ski Country, USA with four ski areas right in our county. What a tremendous environment to have a world-class ski and snowboard program. As alpine development director, I want to hire and train the best coaches we possibly can and make Team Summit a leader in coaches' education with a model program for how to strengthen coaches from within."

Wolfson will work alongside Team Summit's new alpine ability director, Aldo Radamus. Radamus joined Team Summit two months ago and is a member of the Colorado Snowsports Museum Hall of Fame.