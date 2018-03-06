Team Summit qualifies program record eight U16 skiers to Rocky Mountain Division Junior Championships

Team Summit qualified a program-record eight athletes from its under-16 (years of age) Alpine skiing program through to this week's U-16 Rocky Mountain Division Junior Championships at Winter Park Resort.

The event is scheduled for March 5-11 and features downhill, super-G, super combined, giant slalom and slalom disciplines. From Team Summit, the following skiers qualified: Trent Pennington, Jake Lau, Kuba Marusarz, Olyvia Snyder, Emily Creek, Camille Thompson, Anna Rodli and Abby Schierholz.

Team Summit's under-14 (years of age) group qualified 11 athletes through to the U-14 Rocky Mountain Division Junior Championships, scheduled for March 14-18 in Steamboat Springs. The following athletes qualified thanks to their success at the Feb. 22-25 Prater Cup in Crested Butte: Will Wasserman, Stanley Buzek, Taylor Dulaney, Kai Boyer, Harrison Gayer, Dylan Smith, Maiwenn Marzin, Kenzie Riccardi, Ella Snyder, Paige Petersen and Alison Martin.

Snowboard

On the snowboard side, several Team Summit athletes finished on the podium at the Rocky Mountain Series Halfpipe No. 2 and Slopestyle No. 3 events at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Feb. 24 and 25.

Team Summit athlete Gabe Dalrymple won the junior men's division while Alyssa Moroco won the Menehune Girls division, with teammate Jadyn Dalrymple taking third place.

The following Team Summit athletes took second place in their respective divisions: Alexandra Morton (Breaker Girls), Jackson Miller (Grommet Boys), Maxwell Zines (Junior Men), Alyssa Moroco (Menehue Girls) and Lucas Swanker (Ruggie Boys).

The following Team Summit athletes took third place in their respective divisions: Madeline Morton (Grommet Girls), Jadyn Dalrymple (Menehune Girls), Olivia Greene (Youth Women), Bodie Heflin (Breaker Boys), Lily Dhawornvej (Grommet Girls), Caleb Dhawornvej (Menehune Boys) and Aurora Marruffo (Youth Women).

Freeski

A pair of Team Summit freeskiers won their respective events at the USSA slopestyle event at Winter Park on Feb. 17: Jenna Riccomini took the title in the girls 12-13 (years of age) division while Mateo Strachan won the boys 8-9 division.

In the girls 10-11 division, Team Summit athletes Katarina Kazienko and Alex Thistead finished in second and third places respectively. And in the boys 12-13 division, Luca Strachan finished in fourth place.

A pair of Team Summit freeskiers took second place at the IFSA Big Mountain Jr. Nationals Big Mountain event at Squaw Valley from Feb. 23-25: Alexandra Carey placed second in girls 15-18 (years of age) division while Tanner Moller took second place in the boys 12-14 division.

Several other Team Summit freeskiers also performed well in the event including Violet Heisler (fifth place, 15-18 girls), Francesca Forero (eighth place, 15-18 girls), Parker Beasley (15th place, 15-18 boys) and Hails Traficanti, (17th place, 15-18 boys).

Team Summit's Nicole Caves won the girls 13-year-old division at the RQS Moguls event at Telluride Ski Resort on Feb. 24. Her Team Summit teammates Claire Drake and Sophi Jachimowicz took fourth and fifth respectively.

In the boys 15-year-old division at the same event, Team Summit's Andrew Hilden finished in third place. In the boys 11-year-old division, Riley Hughes and Owen Hassel finished in fourth and fifth places respectively. In the girls 15-year-old division, Team Summit's Maia Wang took fifth place.

At the Devo Moguls competition at Telluride also on Feb. 24, Georgia Kirschner won the girls 7-year-old division while Reese Lemnah won the girls 11-year-old division. Team Summit's Annika Broecker took second in the same event. In the boys 7-year-old division, Team Summit's Easton Dean won the championship while Taylor Dean won the boys 9-year-old division. Team Summit's Canyon Cupp took fifth place in the boys 9-year-old division.

The following Team Summit athletes also had impressive performances at the Feb. 25 moguls event in their respective divisions: Sophia Feller (fourth place, girls 13), Max Jachimowicz and Matthew Grattan (fourth and fifth places, boys 11).

The Summit Foundation Cup

And at The Summit Foundation Cup at Breckenridge on Feb. 25, 105 youth athletes competed in two skills cross events. The under-8 (years of age) boys skier division was the largest with 25 competitors, followed by the U8 and U10 girls which each had 18 athletes. Krissy Stoyanova won both U12 girls skiing events while also posting the fastest overall time in the morning. In the afternoon, Josh Shriver bested all competitors by more than two seconds as he also won both under-12 events.