Team Summit snowboarder Duchow finishes 3rd, 6th at Mammoth Rev Tour

It was an exciting weekend for Team Summit's athletes both on tour in California and here on the homefront, as they hosted a pair of events here in Summit County while a 16-year-old snowboarder podiumed at a major tour event at Mammoth Mountain in California.

Team Summit snowboarder Ellie Duchow took third place at the Toyota Revolution Tour's big air event in Mammoth Lakes, California. At the final Rev Tour event of the season, Duchow's score of 50.00 on her first jump earned her the third place finish of five riders, behind first place finisher Hail Mattingly (87.50) and second place rider Courtney Rummel (71.50).

Duchow's big air podium was paired with a sixth place finish in the Rev Tour's slopestyle competition. Duchow scored a 51.25 on her first slopestyle run to earn that sixth place spot in qualifiers to advance to the final. But due to weather, the final was cancelled, and Duchow was awarded a six place finish, as qualifying scores carried over.

Here on the homefront, Breckenridge Ski Resort hosted the Helly Hansen International Freeskiers and Snowboard Association Big Mountain Regional on March 17. And in the ages 15-18 snowboard division, Team Summit rider Blake Moller won the title, with his teammate Cole Miller joining him on the podium, in third place.

In the 12-14 division at the same big mountain event, Team Summit's Lucas Lemire finished in fifth place.

Team Summit's freeskiers also competed at the Helly Hansen IFSA Big Mountain Regional, and a trio of Team Summit skiers won their respective divisions.

Recommended Stories For You

In the 12-14 boys division, Tanner Moller skied to first place, while teammate Drew Brust finished in fourth place. And in the boys 15-18 division, Alex Duxbury took first place.

In the girls 15-18 division, Team Summit skier Alexandra Carey won the event while her teammate Francesca Forero took fifth place. Carey followed that up by winning her 15-18 division race on Sunday.

In the U-12 girls big mountain event on Saturday, Team Summit's Hannah Webb and Alex Thistead finished in second and fourth places respectively. And in the U-12 boys division, Team Summit's Will Beasley finished in fifth place.

In the girls 12-14 division, Team Summit's Samantha Carey and Isabella Comai finished in second and third places respectively. And the following day, Comai skied to a second place finish in the 12-14 girls event.

Also on Sunday, Team Summit big mountain skiers Hails Traficanti and Cooper Orr took second and fifth places respectively.

Team Summit Alpine athletes competed over the weekend at the Rocky Mountain Division U-12 Alpine championships at Keystone Resort.

In the boys U-14 division, Team Summit skier Conor Heinke finished in fourth place. In the U-8 division, Team Summit's Bryce Monte skied to fifth place. And on Sunday, Team Summit skier Karlie Cooledge finished in 10th place.

At the Rocky Mountain Development series mogul qualifier at Winter Park from March 16-18, Team Summit skier Annika Broecker won the girls 11 division. Other top-five finishers for Team Summit in Winter Park include Tenley Lemnah's third place finish in the girls 9 division and Riley Hughes' fourth place finish in the boys 11 division.

This past weekend, Breckenridge Ski Resort also played host to several Youth Ski League championship races. Team Summit placed in the top-five in seven different events, led by Isabelle Hawranek's second place finish in the PM girls U-8 slalom race. On the same day, Team Summit's Riley Martina finished in third place in the girls U-10 slalom race. Martina also finished in fourth place in the U-10 race.

The following day, Team Summit skiers Bryce Monte and Conor Heinke skied to third place finishes, respectively, in the U-8 and U-14 AM run giant slalom races. Team Summit's Griffin Wickstrom finished in fifth place in the U-8 race. In the U-12 race, Team Summit's Colin Mikulecky skied to a fourth place finish.