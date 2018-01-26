Team Summit’s Murer tabbed for U.S.’s World Junior Championships alpine team

Team Summit skier Abigail Murer was one of eight women named to the 2018 FIS Alpine Junior World Championships team that will represent the U.S. in Davos, Switzerland, from Jan. 29 through Feb. 8.

The 21-year-old from Wildwood, Missouri, will be one of 16 skiers – eight women and eight men – who will travel for the six events in Savos.

The 16 skiers were selected from U.S. Ski's teams C and D, and the U.S. Ski & Snowboard National Training Group, as well as top U.S. Ski & Snowboard club programs across the nation.

High Country locals competing with Murer will be Nina O'Brien of Edwards, Colorado, and Aspen Valley Ski Club's Isabella Wright of Salt Lake City.

Also on the women's side will be 2016 Youth Olympic Games participant Keely Cashman of Strawberry, California, and frequent Alpine FIS Ski World Cup participants AJ Hurt of Carnelian Bay, California, Tricia Mangan of Derby, New York, and Katie Hensien of Redmond, Washington.

On the men's side, three-time Youth Olympic Games gold medalist River Radamus of Edwards will be joined by his fellow Ski & Snowboard Club Vail teammates Matthew Macaluso of Vail and Kyle Negomir of Littleton. Steamboat's Jett Seymour will also compete, as will George Steffey of New Hampshire and Luke Winters of Gresham, Oregon.

"Top five was a goal of ours last year, after only managing ninth in 2016, we still have a lot of work to do as a country to challenge for the title," U.S. Ski & Snowboard Alpine development director Chip Knight said in a press release, "so we're keeping the same top-five team focus this year while aiming for more individual top-10 results."

The team will vie for the Marc Hodler Trophy, which is awarded to the team with the best overall performance. In 2017, the U.S. finished fifth.

The 2018 Junior Worlds will feature men and women's downhill, super-G, alpine combined, slalom, giant slalom and a mixed team event.