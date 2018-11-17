Thanksgiving open for Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill and Frisco Nordic Center

It will be a holiday open on Thursday for the Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill and the Frisco Nordic Center.

The Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill will subsequently be open four days a week — excluding Tuesday and Wednesday — until Dec. 20, when the hill will be open seven days a week through Jan. 7. The hill will go back to its five-day-a-week schedule from Jan. 8 until March 7, when the hill will again be open for seven days a week until March 25.

Early season hours at the tubing hill are 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., with one-hour tubing sessions starting every 15 minutes from opening until 5 p.m. From Dec. 22 through Jan. 5, there will be extended holiday hours, with the hill opening daily at 9 a.m. Tubing is $26 per hour and each additional hour of tubing is $10, although during holidays — from Dec. 20 to Jan. 6, Jan. 19-21 and Feb. 16-18 — tubing is $30 per hour and each additional hour of tubing is $30. Riders must be at least 36 inches tall. Reservations are required.

Skiing and snowshoeing at the Nordic Center will also open with a limited number of trails on Thanksgiving Day, with more trails opening as conditions allow.

"Mother Nature certainly has been smiling on us with better early season conditions than we have seen in a few years," said Katie Barton, the Frisco Adventure Park's general manager. "We are looking forward to unveiling this year's tubing lanes and showing off our cross-country ski terrain on Thanksgiving Day. At this point, Nov. 22 and 23 are already sold out at the tubing hill, but we still have reservations available for tubing fun on Saturday and Sunday."

The beginner ski/ride hill at the Frisco Adventure Park will open for the season on Jan. 10, and ski and ride lessons with Copper Mountain Resort instructors will be available starting Jan. 13.

New race series

This year the nordic center is also launching the "Up & At 'Em Ski Race Series," which will feature five Nordic races on Wednesdays at 7 a.m. in December, January and February.

Classic skiing races will take place on Jan. 9 and Feb. 6, while skate skiing races will take place on Dec. 19, Jan. 23 and Feb. 20. Pre-registration for each race is $20, and day-of registration is $25. Participants who register for the entire series ($80) by Jan. 9, 2019, will receive a travel coffee mug. Registration does not include ski rentals, though discounted ski rentals are available for $10 for all racers. Registration will include a coffee and a grab-and-go breakfast after each race.

Registration is also currently open for a number of ski clinics and events at the Nordic center, including women's skate ski clinics, general skate ski clinics, classic ski clinics, community Nordic workouts, youth Sunday Nordic programs, Frisco Gold Rush, Eat Ski and Be Merry and Frisco BrewSki. Further clinic, event and registration information is available at FriscoNordic.com. Daily Nordic center trail passes for those between the ages of 13-64 are $25, while seniors (65+) are $20 and children 12-and-under are free. Season and punch passes are also currently available for purchase at FriscoNordic.com.

Sleigh rides

The adventure park also started offering their dinner and hot cocoa sleigh rides, and will remain open until April 6, weather permitting. During holiday peak time from Dec. 15 to Jan. 5, sleigh rides will run seven days per week. During non-peak times, sleigh rides run Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Reservations are required. The park also offers private group sleigh rides, featuring draft mules. More information and reservations are available at DinnerSleighRides.com.