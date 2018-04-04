Team Summit’s Murer takes 28th place in giant slalom at Sun Valley Alpine nationals

Team Summit and Loveland Ski Club athletes took part in U.S. Alpine national and junior national championship competitions in Washington and Idaho in recent weeks, with nine Top-15 finishes posted along the way.

Team Summit

At the U.S. Ski and Snowboard U-16 Junior National Championships at Mission Ridge Ski Area in Wenatchee, Washington, Team Summit skier Trent Pennington closed out his time in Wenatchee with a seventh-place finish in Wednesday's men's dual slalom competition. He posted a time of 17.69 seconds on his first run, which put him in fifth position entering his second run, which he completed in 18.04 seconds.

Pennington's combined time of 35.73 seconds was the third best finish for a U-16 skier from the Rocky-Central region, only behind third- and fourth-place finishers Nicolas Richeda and Cam Owens of Steamboat Springs, who clocked combined times of 35.36 seconds and 35.47 seconds, respectively.

Pennington finished ahead of 16 other U-16 skiers from the Rocky-Central region. Luke Kearing of Carrabassett Valley Academy in Maine won the competition, with a combined time of 35.21 seconds.

Pennington's seventh-place showing in the dual slalom competition followed up his 15th-place finish of 55 competitors in Sunday's men's giant slalom event.

Recommended Stories For You

Pennington was the eighth best skier of 19 total skiers from the Rocky-Central region in the giant slalom race, as he finished with a combined time of 2 minutes and 23.16 seconds. Pennington rallied for the top 15 showing after finishing his first run in 23rd place, with a time of 1:13.08. His second run time of 1:10.08 was fifth best for the round and second-best of any Rocky-Central Region competitors.

And on Saturday, Pennington raced to the 21st best time of 56 skiers in the men's super-G, at 1:07.6 seconds. Pennington's finish was the ninth best of the 19 Rocky-Central region skiers who entered the giant slalom race, as Richeda was again the top finishing Rocky region skier, in fourth-place.

Pennington also competed in the men's slalom on Tuesday, but did not finish either of his runs.

On March 26 at the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships at Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, Team Summit skier Abigail Murer, 21, finished in 28th place of 79 total entrants in the ladies giant slalom. Thirty-eight competitors finished the race.

Murer posted DNFs in the alpine combined, super-G and slalom competitions while at the national championships in Sun Valley.

Loveland Ski Club

Loveland Ski Club sent a trio of female skiers to the U-16 Junior National Championships event in Wenatchee, Washington, as Dasha Romanov started off the week with top-five success before her teammate Dendahl Roufa concluded the week with a pair of her own top-10 finishes.

In the March 31 super-G event, Romanov posted the fourth-best time of the 56 entrants, with a time of 1:08.22 seconds. Roufa also earned a top-15 finish, with a time of 1:08.80, which was good enough for second place. LSC skier Julia Wordley finished with a time of 1:19.91, in 53rd place.

Romanov's 1:08.22 was the second-best time of any Rocky-Central region skiers, just behind Ski and Snowboard Club Vail's Nicola Rountree-Williams, who finished in third place with a time of 1:08.02.

The following day, Romanov posted another top-five finish, this time a third-place finish in the April 1 slalom event. Romanov's combined time of 1:36.64 seconds was the second-best time of any Rocky-Central skiers, behind Ski and Snowboard Club Vail's Ava Sunshine Jemison, who finished in second place.

Roufa's combined time of 1:38.77 was good enough for seventh place among the 57 competitors, while Wordley's time of 1:51.33 put her in 43rd place.

On Tuesday, though Romanov did not finish her first giant slalom run, removing her from top-10 contention, Roufa posted a combined time of 2:38.09 seconds. It was the ninth-best time on the day for all skiers and seventh best of all 21 Rocky-Central skiers. Wordley finished in 42nd place with a combined time of 2:41.23.

And to round out the competition on Wednesday, Roufa and Romanov finished in seventh and 11th places respectively in the dual slalom event, with combined times of 37.05 and 37.21 seconds. They were the third- and fourth-best showings by any Rocky-Central region skiers. Wordley's time of 40.74 put her in 51st of the 53 skiers.