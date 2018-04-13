Boys lacrosse edges George Washington 7-6; Stimson wins 100 hurdles in Loveland

For the Summit High School track-and-field team down in Loveland on Thursday, sophomore Hunter Stimson continued her scintillating sprinting and hurdling spring at the Les Schwab R2J Meet, winning the 100-meter hurdles.

Stimson crossed the finish line in 17.10 seconds against a wind of -1.7 seconds. Her time beat out Loveland's Claira Gilchrist by .22 seconds, as Stimon's Summit High teammate Anna Confer ran to an 11th-place time of 18.71 in the event.

Stimson also took second place in the 300-meter hurdles, posting a time of 48.82 seconds, behind first-place finisher Lauren Hall of Roosevelt (48.77). Stimson's win earned the Tigers 10 points in the overall team competition, while her second-place finish earned the team eight points.

Stimson's Tiger teammate, junior Noelle Resignolo, was the sole other Summit High sprinter to earn a top-five finish at the Les Schwab R2J Meet. Resignolo finished in fifth place in the 1,600 meters, with a time of 05:34.79, 16.1 seconds off the pace of winner Kenadi Krueger of Thompson Valley (05:18.69).

Resignolo finished in fifth place in the 800 meters, posting a time of 2:30.14 for Summit, about 13 seconds off the pace of event winner Lizzy Harding of Battle Mountain (2:17.75).

Resignolo's pair of fifth-place finishes earned the Tigers eight total points.

In the 100-meter dash, Summit sophomore PK Vincze finished in sixth place with a time of 13.65 against a wind of -1.90, 1.3 seconds off the pace of winner Maya Evans of Lutheran. Vincze's finish earned the team three points in the overall team standings.

The Tigers girls team finished in ninth place of 12 teams at the Les Schwab R2-J Invitational, with 42 total points. The team's best relay finish came in the 4X100 meters, where their team of Vinzce, Confer, Bryton Ferrari and Jasmine Hernandez Peralta ran to a fourth-place time of 53.38 seconds. And in the 800-meter relay Stimson and Hernandez Peralta teamed with Hannah Drabik and Cassidy Bargell to post a time of 1:52.92.

On the boys side, the Tigers were only able to muster four total team points, which put them in 11th place of the 11 teams at the invitational event in Loveland. Summit sophomore Jeremiah Vaille earned one point individually for the Tigers in the 1,600 meters, finishing in eighth place with a time of 04:56.41. The Tigers also earned points in the 4X800-meter relay, where Vaille was joined by Gray Wasson, Alex Morano and Quinn Weinberger in helping the Tigers to a sixth-place finish and time of 9:07.91. And in the 4×100-throwers/banana relay, Summit's team of Chris Rohlf, Corey Johnson, Brennan Moroco and Kaden Woodhams took second place.

The Tigers track-and-field team is scheduled to next be in action after spring break, at the April 26 Spartan (Berthoud) Spike #2 meet at Berthoud High School.

Baseball

Over the past two weeks it's been a story of postponements for the Summit High Tigers baseball team (6-5, 2-2 league), as the Tigers have had two games postponed while they've only managed to play on one day, a Wednesday afternoon doubleheader at Eagle Valley.

The Tigers split that doubleheader in Gypsum with the Devils, winning the first game 5-2 before losing the nightcap 13-6.

In the opener, Summit senior Turner McDonald turned in six-and-one-third innings of five-hit, two-run baseball. McDonald only walked two Eagle Valley batters in the effort while he mowed down nine with strikeouts.

Led by McDonald's strong pitching performance, the Tigers kept things close before posting three runs in a fateful sixth inning that broke an early game tie. Summit High sophomore Will Drewes drove in three runs in the game, while the program flexed its underclassmen muscle with RBIs from sophomore Koa Rashidi and freshman Zach Misch.

In the nightcap loss, the Tigers offense posted a stronger performance, led by an RBI from McDonald and two RBIs from junior Andrew Reynolds. But the Devils' pitching duo of Gabe Foster and John Walsh fanned the Tigers batters 16 total times in the game, which was more than enough while the Eagle Valley offense hit .424 in 33 at bats, with both Garrett Flaagan and Brandon Adair driving in four runs each.

The Tigers baseball team returns to action on Friday, April 27, with a doubleheader at Palisade High School, two of eight remaining games over four road doubleheaders to conclude their regular season.

Girls soccer

The Summit High girls soccer team suffered a tough 3-2 loss on the road at Battle Mountain on Tuesday, as the Tigers two-goal second half effort wasn't enough to tie the game.

Summit sophomore Anna Tomlinson saved 10 shots on goal while the Tigers struggled to get their efforts on net against Battle Mountain junior Wilder Isom, who allowed two goals while saving three shots.

The Tigers two second-half goals were tallied by a pair of seniors, Tanner McCann and Piper Kunst. Kunst also added an assist while Tigers sophomore Nicole Kimball registered an assist as well.

With spring break looming next week, the Tigers girls soccer team (4-8, 3-7 in league) returns to action on Tuesday, April 24, with an afternoon road match versus Vail Mountain in Vail.

Boys and girls lacrosse

Though the Summit Tigers boys lacrosse team's big home game versus the Aspen Skiers was postponed Friday due to weather, the night before, the Tigers (6-3, 3-3) notched one of their tightest wins of the season, defeating the George Washington Patriots 7-6.

A makeup date for Friday's game has yet to be announced. Any rescheduling is likely to wait until after spring break for the Tigers home stretch of games before state playoffs begin on May 10.

Along with the makeup game versus Aspen (4-1, 3-0) the Tigers have remaining contests beginning on the road on Tuesday, April 24, versus Vail Mountain School. Two days later, Vail Mountain School will return the favor and travel to Summit for another 4 p.m. game. Then on Saturday, April 28, Conifer travels to Summit High for a 1 p.m. match, and on May 1 the Tigers final home game of the regular season is scheduled for 4 p.m. versus Glenwood.

The Tigers final match of the regular season is currently scheduled for May 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Battle Mountain.

Before heading into spring break, the Summit High girls lacrosse team (3-8, 0-5) lost both of their games this past week, dropping a contest to Conifer on the road by a score of 21-5 on Monday before losing to Aspen at home 16-2 on Wednesday.

The Tigers will return to action with a road contest at Golden on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 24, before swinging back home for their final homestand of the season, beginning with a rescheduled home contest versus Fruita Monument that was postponed from Friday, April 6, due to weather.

The Tigers will then round-out their home season hosting Grand Junction on Friday, April 27, at 4 p.m. before they travel to Rangeview on Thursday, May 3, for their final regular season game.