Three’s company: Silverthorne snowboarders Gerard, Corning, Mack sole Americans to qualify for X Games slopestyle final

Days after it became official that a Silverthorne slopestyle snowboarding trio will represent the United States in the same event at next month's Pyeongchang Olympic Games, it was more of the same success at X Games Aspen on Thursday for 17-year-old Red Gerard, 18-year-old Chris Corning and 20-year-old Kyle Mack.

The Summit County locals, Gerard, Corning and Mack, were the only three Americans of five snowboarders total who qualified from a group of 16 international stars through to Saturday's noon slopestyle finals here at Buttermilk Mountain. Gerard's second run earned a score of 92.00, the best qualifying mark on the afternoon as Corning and Mack — a native of West Bloomfield, Michigan ­— comfortably qualified into the final with first run scores of 84.00 and 82.66 respectively.

The trio will be joined by Thursday's second-place qualifier Darcy Sharpe of Canada (88.33) and fifth-place qualifier Yuki Kadono of Japan (77.00). Last year's X Games champion Marcus Kleveland of Norway and 2017 medalists Tyler Nicholson and Mark McMorris of Canada automatically are placed in Saturday's final.

When Gerard, Corning and Mack snowboard during Saturday's 1:30 p.m. slopestyle final, they'll be riding to earn the United States its first X Games men's slopestyle medal since 2012 and the U.S.'s first gold since Shaun White won the competition in 2009.