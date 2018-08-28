Tiger tracks: Varsity, freshman girls Summit High mountain bikers shine at home to open season

More than 1,100 high-school aged mountain bikers from across the state descended on Frisco's Peninsula Recreation Area Friday through Sunday for the Frisco Bay Invitational, the opening event of the 2018 Colorado High School Cycling League season.

Riding on their home county trails, 29 Summit High student-athletes competed in varsity, junior varsity and freshman races that spanned four laps, three laps or two laps. Saturday's North Conference action and Sunday's South Conference action took place on a 6-mile, 600-feet elevation-gain course — complete with a 6.3-mile first lap — at the Frisco Adventure Park and its neighboring U.S. Forest Service peninsula trail system.

Across all three racing levels, the Tigers earned fourth place out of six teams in the North Conference Division 1 competition. Summit totaled 6,641 points via the team's top-15 riders from the varsity through freshman level races. Boulder won the North Conference Division 1 competition with 7,724 total points followed by Fairview (7,227), Golden (7,220), Summit, Steamboat (6,098) and East (5,337).

The event is scored by adding up the top-15 point-earners for each team, selecting riders from boys and girls races across the varsity through freshman categories. A higher finish at at a higher-level race, such as a varsity win compared to a freshman win, also equates to more points for each specific school.

In the 3-lap varsity girls race, the Tigers were led by sisters Tai-Lee Smith, a sophomore, and Jazlyn Smith, a senior. The duo earned the team more than 1,000 points combined thanks to their fourth- and sixth-place finishes respectively in the 28-rider North Conference varsity girls event. Tai-Lee Smith completed the course in one hour, 24 minutes and 45.31 seconds while her sister crossed the finish line in 1:30:40.93.

Summit also received a further 1,371 points via the varsity girls race from 15th-place finisher Opal Koning, a junior, 17th-place finisher Elsa Bates, also a junior, and 21st-place finisher and senior Grace Karoly.

In total, the Tigers earned nearly a third of its overall point total from the varsity girls race. Summit did not have a rider compete in the varsity boys field.

The sole race winner for the Tigers on Saturday was freshman rider Victoria Uglyar. Though she competed at the two-lap freshman girls level, Uglyar contributed the third-most points, 500, to the Tigers overall team cause on Saturday with her first-place victory in the 47-rider North Conference freshman girls race.

Uglyar completed the course in 1:04:57.02, which was more than 40 seconds ahead of runner-up Keira Bond of Fairview. Summit female freshman riders Marin Ward (8th), Samantha Hessel (11th) and Abby Anderson (24th) also combined their strong showings in the race to contribute 1,213 points to Summit's overall cause.

And in the 3-lap JV boys race, Summit High junior Finn Remias and freshman Lasse Konecny finished in the top-10 of the 162-rider competition.

Remias' time of 1:22:13.7 earned the team 481 points while Konecny's time of 1:23:11.7 secured the team 474 points. Summit junior Max Bonenberger and Ryan Adis also finished in the top-25 of the JV boys race, combining for 825 points to the overall team cause.

Colorado High School Cycling League North Conference action continues next at the Showdown in the Boat in Steamboat Springs on Sept. 9. Then on Sept. 23, the Tigers will travel to the Granby Ranch Roundup and on Oct. 7 they'll compete at the Haymaker Classic in Eagle.

The Colorado High School Cycling League season will conclude with the qualification-only state championship down in Durango on Oct. 20-21.