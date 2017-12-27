Time for (Peak) 10: Breck to open new Falcon SuperChair, Peak 10 advanced terrain Thursday

For the first time this season, skiing on all five of Breckenridge Ski Resort's peaks will be open Thursday. The resort will open its new six-passenger Falcon SuperChair tomorrow.

The chair will begin running at noon Thursday, and once at the top of the lift skiers and snowboarders will be able to access the advanced Crystal and Centennial trails.

The openings further push Breckenridge beyond 1,000 acres of skiable terrain — about a third of the resort's total acreage — as more than 2 feet of natural snow has fallen on the resort within the past week.

The upgrade to the Falcon SuperChair is the next in a wave of recent capital improvements at Breckenridge, including the opening this year of the new Candy Corner at Ten Mile Station and last season's opening of Pioneer Crossing, a new 490-seat restaurant on Peak 7. The most recent upgraded lift to open at Breckenridge was the Colorado SuperChair in 2014.

Breckenridge also hopes to open its T-Bar lift later this week, which brings skiers and snowboarders from the slow zone at the bottom of the intermediate Lower Forget-Me-Not lift to above several single and double black diamond runs within and around location such as the North Bowl, Horseshoe Bowl and Contest Bowl. The 6-Chair was open at Breckenridge on Wednesday while the resort hopes to open the double black diamond Contest Bowl later this week as well.

The Falcon SuperChair is the third upgraded six-passenger lift to debut at a Vail Resorts property this season, including the debut of the Montezuma Express at Keystone Resort at their Nov. 10 opening day and the new six-passenger Northwoods Express at Vail Mountain Resort.

Keystone

On Tuesday, Keystone Resort opened all of its terrain on the The Outback, with the exception of North and South Bowls. As of Tuesday, after the resort received more than 2 feet of snow in the past week, Keystone also had more than 1,000 skiable acres open, including more than 95 percent of beginner terrain and 70 percent of intermediate terrain.