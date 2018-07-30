Tokyo 2020 names director for Olympic ceremonies
July 30, 2018
TOKYO — A renowned actor in traditional Japanese theater will oversee the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced Monday that Mansai Nomura will be chief executive creative director for all four ceremonies.
Generations of his family have been involved in a form of theater called "kyogen" for 250 years.
Nomura has also appeared in Japanese movies.
He produced and directed modern plays in Japan and overseas.
The selection committee cited his experience and knowledge of both classical and modern Japanese arts.
Recommended Stories For You
Tokyo 2020 also named movie director Takashi Yamazaki as executive creative director for the two Olympic ceremonies, and ad agency creative director Hiroshi Sasaki in the same role for the Paralympic events.
Sasaki was behind the segment at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio Games. That event featured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the Super Mario game character.
Trending In: Sports
- ‘You are her legacy’: Family from afar, friends from near honor Hannah Taylor at Frisco Nordic Center
- ‘He’s a racer’: Summit teen Jagger Koch ready to let it rip at motocross nationals in Tennessee
- KneeHab: Sex for knee patients? It’s a thing, and other post-op thoughts
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County is now part of the 60 percent of Colorado experiencing a “severe drought.”
- ‘You are her legacy’: Family from afar, friends from near honor Hannah Taylor at Frisco Nordic Center
- Summit Daily letters: Breckenridge or Barrenridge?
- A crew of seasonal U.S. Forest Service patrollers have been keeping Summit County safe from wildfire
- Resurrecting Silverthorne’s property tax would prop up parks and trails, officials say