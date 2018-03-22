Town of Silverthorne, A-Basin team up for April 6 ‘First Friday’ semi-pro rail jam

Because of the Olympic and international successes for its hometown snowboarders, the town of Silverthorne is getting creative to host its first ever "First Friday" rail jam event.

The town will hold the event on the afternoon and evening of Friday, April 6, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center's lawn and outdoor stage.

From 2-7 p.m., the semi-professional competition will feature 80 competitors — 40 snowboarders and 40 freestyle skiers — from across Colorado. From 2-4 p.m., qualifiers will take place, followed by the ladies finals from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and then the men's finals from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The day will cap with a 6:30-7 p.m. award show, where the $2,500 cash purse will be presented.

The town is putting on the event in conjunction with Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, which will lend rails and features for the event, according to Silverthorne's pavilion and event coordinator, Sydney Schwab.

With A-Basin as a sponsor, Schwab added that the town will bring in the rails on Monday, April 2, before Kevin Sayer, of Snow for Life, and his team erect the course during the week in time for the Friday event. Schwab said members of Team Summit and HERO will also help to build the course.

As for the snow needed for the event, Schwab said the town's public works department has been helping to move snow and store it before they begin moving all of the snow over for the course next week. With DPW using loaders to haul the snow over, Schwab said the only cost to the town will be the labor to move the snow.

Recommended Stories For You

The first-ever event will also include live music by local band El Paso Lasso as well as a live snowboard painting by local artist Christian Tai. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

For more information about the event or to register to participate in the rail jam, contact Schwab at sschwab@silverthorne.org.