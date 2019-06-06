Turquoise Lake campgrounds open Friday, but some sites are unavailable due to snow

The state's highest point, the 14,440-foot Mount Elbert, left, and other snow-capped peaks in the Sawatch Range are seen from just south of Leadville Tuesday evening. Turquoise Lake, a popular campground destination north of Mount Elbert, will open up to camping Friday, though lingering snowpack is still affecting some site availability.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

Up near Leadville, all campgrounds around Turquoise Lake and the Halfmoon Road (U.S. Forest Service Road 110) will open Friday, June 7, the U.S. Forest Service’s Pike & San Isabel districts announced on their social media channels Thursday afternoon.

Because of the heavy snow season, the Forest Service added that some sites still might be unavailable.

The Forest Service also said reservations for sites that currently are uninhabitable have been or will be transferred to other sites, and no cancellations are expected.